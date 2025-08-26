“Armenia without Russian boots”: calls grow for withdrawal of Russian military base

Withdrawal of Russian military base from Armenia

“102nd military base, out of Armenia,” “Armenia without foreign garrisons,” “Independent Armenia without Russian boots,” “Fascists,” “Traitors,” “Murderers” — protesters chanted outside the Russian military base in Gyumri on 23 August. The rally was organised by the For the Republic Party. On the same day, two smaller counter-rallies in support of the base also took place in the city.

Russia’s 102nd military base was deployed in Armenia’s second-largest city, Gyumri, in 1995. The original agreement set a 25-year term, but in August 2010 it was extended until 2044. Around 5,000 troops are stationed there.

Supporters of the withdrawal argue the base threatens Armenia’s sovereignty, while backers of Russia’s military presence say it provides security guarantees. Experts are divided, but many analysts also lean towards the withdrawal position. The Centre for Security Policy Research has studied Armenian-Russian relations and concluded that “dependence on Russia in various spheres is turning into challenges that restrict Armenia’s freedom and can be used as tools of hybrid warfare against it.”

As for the likelihood of a direct strike, the centre’s analysts say it is low given the lack of a shared border between Armenia and Russia. However, they note Moscow has the capacity to act.

“If the situation is assessed in Moscow as extremely unfavourable, Russia may resort to the direct use of force — for example, a strike carried out by troops of the Russian 102nd military base temporarily stationed in Armenia. The likelihood of such a scenario is currently low, considering that Russia’s forces in Armenia lack both broad public support and proper logistical backing,” the study says.

The debate now centres on Gyumri, where the base is located: how it came to Armenia, the crimes committed by its servicemen, and whether the issue will ultimately be resolved under the terms of the Armenian-Russian agreement.

Protest demanding withdrawal of Russian military base from Gyumri

“The threat must be neutralised”

Politicians calling for the withdrawal of the Russian military base insist that the facility in Gyumri poses a danger to Armenia’s security. This view is shared by Artur Sakunts, head of the Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly’s Vanadzor office. He also asks: “Why should Armenian taxpayers support those who have occupied its territory?”

According to Article 19 of the Armenia-Russia agreement On the Russian Military Base on the Territory of the Republic of Armenia, funding is provided by Russia. However, the document also states that “part of the costs of maintaining the base are borne by the Republic of Armenia.”

Protesters carried banners reading “Russia is a traitor,” “Only Armenian soldiers in Armenia,” and “Murderers” — the last placed under photos of Putin and Lavrov.

According to Arman Babajanyan, leader of the For the Republic Party, the military base is “a threat that must be neutralised.” He said his party is ready to act and “force the authorities to put this issue on their agenda” ahead of the 2026 elections.

Arman Babajanyan, leader of the For the Republic Party. The banner reads: “Armenia without foreign garrisons.”

“We must be able to stand on our own feet, rely on our real allies, strengthen our resilience, and defend our country. No one — from the east, west or north — should be allowed to speak with our adversaries on our behalf or settle issues at our expense,” Babajanyan said.

Responding to his opponents’ argument that “Russians are being driven out and Turks are being brought in,” he stressed that his party opposes any foreign military base:

“Armenia must be defended only by Armenian soldiers.”

Dozens join protest outside Russian base

During the protest, loud music blared from inside the base. Russian soldiers played Armenian patriotic songs in an attempt to drown out the speeches. The base was surrounded by Armenian police, who did not interfere with the rally. However, they blocked supporters of the military base from approaching the site, saying the move was to prevent possible clashes.

“Withdrawal of Russian troops is an invitation for Turkish forces into Armenia”

The pro-Russian party Mother Armenia and a group of its supporters staged a rally in defence of the base.

“Having learned that Turkey’s fifth column [meaning pro-Western politicians] planned to hold a rally demanding the withdrawal of Russia’s 102nd military base from Armenia on the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, we couldn’t just watch in silence. The withdrawal of Russian troops is nothing less than an invitation for Turkish forces into Armenia. So we initiated a rally in defence of our Declaration of Independence, Armenian-Russian relations, and our security,” said Andranik Tevanyan, leader of the movement.

Tevanyan argued that the choice of date by pro-Western politicians was no coincidence:

“We see here the hand of Ankara and Baku, who are seeking to weaken Russia’s presence in Armenia and strike at the symbol of our security.”

The Communists also held a rally in support of the base, declaring its presence an irreplaceable guarantee of Armenia’s security:

“The withdrawal of the base would mean leaving our borders unprotected, leaving our people in danger.”

Carrying red flags and communist symbols, they marched towards the military base, where they encountered pro-Western activists. No clashes were reported.

Russian presence in Armenia is shrinking

Since 1992, Russian border guards had been stationed at Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport under an agreement between Yerevan and Moscow On the Status of Russian Border Troops on the Territory of the Republic of Armenia and the Conditions of Their Activity. The deal also allowed Russian border guards to control Armenia’s borders with Turkey and Iran.

After the 44-day war in 2020, at Armenia’s request, Russian border guards were also deployed in regions bordering Azerbaijan. But at a meeting between Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin on 8 May 2024, it was agreed that Russian border guards would leave those areas. On the same day, it was decided they would also withdraw from Zvartnots airport. Since 1 August last year, only Armenian border guards have been stationed there.

“The Border Guard Service of Armenia has enough experience and skills to carry out border control independently,” prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

From 1 January this year, only Armenia’s National Security Service border troops have been stationed at the checkpoint on the Armenian-Iranian border. On 28 February, they also replaced Russian border guards at the Margara crossing on the border with Turkey.

In addition, since 1 January 2025, Armenia’s own border troops have been taking part in guarding the borders with both Iran and Turkey.

No government plans yet to withdraw the military base

Armenian officials rarely raise the question of whether the country could fully take over control of its borders with Turkey and Iran without Russian border guards. Earlier this year, Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan told reporters:

“Of course, ideally, every country should be able to control its own border.”

But foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan, responding to a question about removing the Russian military base from Armenia, said: “This issue is not on the agenda, at least for now.”

Originally, the base’s role was limited to the borders of the former Soviet Union. After the agreement was extended, this restriction was removed.

According to the 1995 agreement, issues concerning the termination of the base must be decided by a joint commission, with each side represented. The “closure of the base” can take place within a timeframe agreed by both parties.

“If the joint commission cannot resolve the issue under consideration, it is to be settled through diplomatic channels,” the document states.

Legal grounds for the Russian military base in Armenia

The base was established in 1995 under a bilateral agreement signed on 16 March that year. The treaty states that Russia and Armenia are “guided by their mutual desire to protect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security” of both countries.

It further recognises that “the presence of a Russian military base on the territory of the Republic of Armenia serves the goals of maintaining peace and stability in the region.” Article 24 specifies that Russia cannot use the base “for purposes not defined by this agreement.”

“The Russian military base, during its presence on the territory of the Republic of Armenia, in addition to protecting the interests of the Russian Federation, jointly with the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, ensures the country’s security along the external border of the former USSR,” the treaty says.

The base is administered by the relevant bodies of Russia’s armed forces.

Incidents involving soldiers from the base

Since the Russian military base was established in Gyumri, its servicemen have been involved in a series of crimes. Some of the most notorious cases include:

1999 — shooting at the market

On 14 April, two Russian border guards, drunk and armed with assault rifles, went to a market in Gyumri and opened random fire. Two people were killed and nine others wounded.

2003 — shooting near the base

On 11 July, several young men tried to enter the Russian military base in Gyumri. They were confronted by a duty officer, a fight broke out, and soldiers opened fire. Gyumri residents Artur Poghosyan and Armen Aroyan were killed, while two others were hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

2015 — murder of a family in Gyumri

On 12 January, all seven members of the Avetisyan family — including a two-year-old girl and a six-month-old boy — were killed in their home with automatic rifle fire. In the early hours of 13 January, a soldier from the 102nd Russian base, Valery Permyakov, was detained while trying to cross into Turkey. He confessed to the killings. On 23 August 2016, a Gyumri court sentenced him to life in prison. He is serving his sentence in Russia, not Armenia.

2018 — unauthorised military drills

On 17 July, units from the 102nd base entered the village of Panik in Shirak province with tanks and other military equipment, without prior permission or warning. They carried out drills involving automatic gunfire and explosions. Villagers fled their homes in panic.

2018 — murder of an elderly woman

On the morning of 3 December, 57-year-old Julietta Ghukasyan was beaten to death outside her home on Mayakovsky Street in Gyumri. On 11 December, a soldier from the 102nd base was arrested for the crime.

