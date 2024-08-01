"Russian border guards leaving the airport strengthens Armenia's sovereignty" - Opinion

Russian border guards leave Zvartnots

Starting August 1, Russian border guards will no longer be stationed at Zvartnots Airport, ending a 32-year period of controlling Armenia’s air border. The day before, representatives from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) handed over the border security functions to the Armenian side. The exact number of Russian border guards who served at Yerevan airport has not been disclosed. Recently, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien announced that several thousand Russian military personnel are leaving Armenia.

Most Armenian experts view this move positively, considering it a significant step towards strengthening the country’s sovereignty. However, they are also actively discussing several questions related to the withdrawal of the Russian border guards, including whether they will leave Armenia entirely and if they will retain access to the database of movements across the Armenian border.

Russian border guards have been stationed at Zvartnots Airport since 1992. On September 30 of that year, Yerevan and Moscow signed an agreement on the status of Russian border troops on Armenian territory and the conditions of their activities. This agreement allowed Russian border troops to also control the state borders with Turkey and Iran. Following the 44-day war in 2020, at the request of Armenian authorities, Russian border guards were deployed in the Tavush, Syunik, Vayots Dzor, Gegharkunik, and Ararat regions. However, after a meeting between Pashinyan and Putin on May 8, 2024, it was announced that Russian border guards would leave these regions but continue their service on the Armenia-Turkey and Armenia-Iran borders.

“The issue is of a practical, not political nature”

In March 2024, Armenian authorities sent an official letter to Russia regarding the termination of the FSB border guards’ service at Zvartnots Airport. This was reported by Armen Grigoryan, secretary of the Security Council. On March 12, prime minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the issue:

“The matter is of a practical, not political or geopolitical nature.”

The prime minister asserted that Armenia’s border service has “sufficient experience and skills” to independently carry out border control.

Following these statements, Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) announced the need for additional personnel for its border troops. Recently, the NSS stated that alongside the withdrawal of Russian border guards, they have taken “necessary measures to attract additional forces.”

State border protection at the Airport transferred to the Armenian side

On July 31, a protocol on the transfer of authority was signed by Edgar Unanyan, Commander of Armenia’s NSS Border Troops, and Roman Golubitsky, Head of the FSB Border Directorate in Armenia.

“The Armenian side thanks the Russian side for their long-term joint service in ensuring border control at the Zvartnots air checkpoint and notes that it has no complaints against the Russian side,” the protocol states.

An official farewell ceremony was also held at the airport. Russian border guards shared “invaluable experience, knowledge, and skills, laying a solid foundation for the continued high-level operation of the checkpoint,” said Maxim Seleznev, Counselor of the Russian Embassy.

“Your often unseen but essential work has significantly contributed to the security of both Armenia and Russia. It can be confidently said that the border has been secure thanks to you,” he added.

“The experience and knowledge shared by the Russian border guards over 32 years of joint service will continue to be applied in serving our Homeland,” assured Edgar Unanyan, Commander of Armenia’s Border Troops.

Comments

The Russians who have left the airport still have access to all data, believes Daniel Ioannisyan, program coordinator for the NGO “Union of Informed Citizens”:

“They have access to the border electronic information system, which allows them to see the movements of not only the person passing through the Meghri checkpoint at the moment but any citizen. They will know when someone entered Armenia, when they left, who they entered with, what kind of transport they used, and so on.”

Ioannisyan claims that the Russian side unlawfully possesses this data since the agreement on the deployment of Russian border guards in Armenia “is not a ratified international treaty.”

The withdrawal of Russian border guards from the airport is an important step in strengthening Armenia’s sovereignty, says political scientist Areg Kochinyan:

“Previously, at Armenia’s main checkpoint, the Zvartnots airport, there was joint service, and the Russian side had access to the database on movements in Armenia. This was problematic in terms of forming Armenia’s sovereign statehood and deepening relations with Western partners.”

Kochinyan is convinced that the Russian border guards who left Zvartnots will no longer have access to the database on citizens’ movements:

“Officers serving at Zvartnots airport had access to this program. Officers who will continue to serve on the Iranian border will have limited access. But to say that the Russian side has access to the software is incorrect. This is not the case.”

Regarding whether the Russian border guards will leave Armenia’s territory, Kochinyan considers their redeployment to the Ukrainian front likely:

“At the moment, Russia really needs to transfer these personnel to another place and use them elsewhere. I mean Ukraine.“

According to the political scientist, the next step in the process that has begun in Armenia should be the withdrawal of Russian border guards from the Armenian-Iranian border.