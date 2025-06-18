“No one has the right to threaten Armenia”: Pashinyan responds to statements by prominent businessman

Arrest of businessman Samvel Karapetyan

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has submitted a request to the court for the arrest of Armenian-Russian businessman Samvel Karapetyan. A criminal case has been opened in connection with remarks he made during an interview with local media. He is accused of publicly calling for the seizure of power and the usurpation of the Armenian government’s authority.

In the interview, Karapetyan spoke about rising tensions between the state and the Armenian Apostolic Church. He declared his support for the Church.

The dollar billionaire added: “If Armenia’s political forces fail to handle this situation, we will have to intervene in our own way in the campaign against the Church.” Following this statement, law enforcement searched Karapetyan’s home and detained several dozen people along with him.

According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Karapetyan’s statement “was not about the Church — it was about Armenia.” He said that democracy in the country should not be equated with weakness: “The Republic of Armenia is a democratic country where everyone has the right to express opinions, hold assemblies, and take part in political and civic life. But no one may threaten Armenia. I will take the toughest possible measures against any such attempt.”

According to political analyst Robert Ghevondyan, this is part of a new stage in the hybrid war Russia is waging against Armenia: “It is clear that the hybrid war is in full swing. And within this logic, we are seeing attempts to inflict damage on Armenia from multiple directions. One of those is Russian oligarchs of Armenian origin — including Karapetyan.”

Businessman denies charges – what punishment could he face?

Samvel Karapetyan’s lawyers told reporters that their client does not accept the charge brought against him. Lawyer Armen Feroyan called the accusation unlawful:

“Samvel Karapetyan is allegedly being charged with publicly calling for the seizure of power. This has absolutely nothing to do with reality. Everyone can watch the video and judge for themselves whether it constitutes a crime.”

Lawyer Lianna Gasparyan added that the charge falls under Part 2 of Article 422 of the Criminal Code:

“The irony is that this article also provides for alternative forms of punishment — including a fine or community service. It’s classified as a mid-level offence. The fact that a motion for arrest has been filed under such a charge shows that the entire process is unlawful. We will file complaints in court.”

JAMnews reviewed Article 422 of the Criminal Code and found that under Part 2, a public call to seize power, violate territorial integrity, or overthrow the constitutional order by force — made through publicly displayed works, mass media, or information and communication technologies — is punishable by:

a fine ranging from 20 to 50 minimum wages,

community service from 150 to 270 hours,

restriction of liberty for one to three years,

short-term arrest from one to two months,

imprisonment from two to five years.

Pashinyan claims Church defence is “smokescreen”

During a briefing with journalists, the Prime Minister said that Karapetyan’s statement may be linked to a possible nationalisation process involving the Closed Joint-Stock Company “Electric Networks of Armenia” (ENA). Karapetyan’s company, Tashir Capital, became a shareholder in ENA in 2016. According to Pashinyan, the Church issue is “nothing but a smokescreen.”

The Public Services Regulatory Commission today fined the Electric Networks of Armenia 10 million drams (approximately $26,178) for technical and commercial violations.

The Prime Minister said it was no coincidence that Karapetyan began speaking out just as members of the government were tasked with either recovering damages caused by ENA to the public or nationalising the company.

“Our experts are discussing these matters, and a draft law on the nationalisation of ENA has already been submitted to the National Assembly,” Pashinyan stated.

He also suggested that the recent frequent failures in the power grid may have been — and continue to be — deliberate, aimed at “generating public discontent inside Armenia.”

“I will fight” – Karapetyan

Samvel Karapetyan has already issued a response.

“I will fight for the sacred values of the Armenian people with all my strength, wherever I may be and whatever may happen. I will not allow anyone, under any pretext or with any aim, to encroach upon our sacred values,” he said on the evening prior.

According to the businessman, the events unfolding around him demonstrate “the complete failure of the current government.” He stressed that he has “never abandoned his principles and values, which are rooted in Armenia itself, boundless respect and love for the homeland, its traditions, history, and the Church.”

“I believe we will unite and find a way out of the difficult situation our country is in — with God’s help,” he told the people who had gathered outside his home to show their support.

Moscow, Armenian opposition, and Mother See of Etchmiadzin voice support for businessman

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow is closely monitoring the situation surrounding Samvel Karapetyan:

“He is facing the threat of arrest in Yerevan under dubious pretexts. We will provide him with the necessary assistance to ensure that all his legal rights are respected.”

MPs from the “Hayastan” (Armenia) faction, led by former president Robert Kocharyan, also issued a statement. They noted that a “great benefactor of the nation” had spoken out in defence of the Armenian Apostolic Church, while Pashinyan was “cracking down” on him.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin likewise expressed support for Karapetyan, stating:

“We strongly condemn this persecution, which is clearly politically motivated. We call on the Armenian authorities to immediately cease these unlawful actions.”

“I don’t rule out that certain Russian circles are behind the hybrid war” – Prime Minister

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that he maintains very close working relations with the Russian president and prime minister, based on mutual trust:

“I find it hard to believe that such actions against Armenia could be undertaken by the Kremlin or the Russian government. But I don’t rule it out. There is a strong likelihood that certain circles within Russia are behind these hybrid operations and warfare.”

Pashinyan said he is convinced such groups exist not only in Russia. At the same time, he insisted that Armenia is capable of managing all hybrid risks.

Resignation of National Security Service Chief: Is it linked to Karapetyan’s case?

Early in the morning, it was announced that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had dismissed Armen Abazyan from his position as head of the National Security Service (NSS). No official reason was given for the decision. Pashinyan told journalists that Abazyan had held the post for nearly five years and that it was “time for him to take a little rest.”

When asked whether the resignation was connected to the case of businessman Samvel Karapetyan, the prime minister responded:

“In general, the work of the NSS director is linked to practically everything, especially matters of security — including hybrid threats.”

Expert commentary

According to political analyst Robert Ghevondyan, certain individuals and political forces backed by Russian capital and acting in Russia’s interests have been — and still are — trying to reshape Armenia’s political landscape.

“Since it’s impossible to do this through democratic means, they are either attempting — or publicly speaking about attempting — to achieve it by other methods, as Samvel Karapetyan made clear. These political forces are exploiting the tense relationship between the government and the Church. They’re using the Church to gain political leverage over Armenia’s leadership,” he explained.

Ghevondyan does not rule out that Karapetyan’s statement was made on his own initiative, but notes that it fully aligns with the interests of official Moscow, which has already expressed support for the businessman.

The analyst views these developments as part of a hybrid war and believes Armenia must take a firm stance — including restricting entry to those involved:

“Individuals who are not citizens of the Republic of Armenia and are using their position, resources or influence to interfere in domestic affairs through hybrid means should be denied entry. Their assets in Armenia should be frozen to prevent their use.”

Ghevondyan adds that deporting Karapetyan to Russia and declaring him persona non grata would be a reasonable step — likely to become viable once the nationalisation of Electric Networks of Armenia is complete.

To mitigate hybrid threats, the analyst recommends blocking Russian television channels and diversifying the economy. He notes that the government is taking “small steps” in that direction — but says they are often left unfinished:

“These measures are essential not just ahead of the 2026 elections, but also for preserving Armenia’s statehood and independence beyond them.”