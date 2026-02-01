Why and how Georgia is merging its two oldest universities - commentary from the education minister

Georgia merges two universities

The decision adopted in Georgia at the end of January to merge the country’s two oldest universities – the Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University and the Georgian Technical University – has sparked widespread public criticism. According to Education, Science and Youth Minister Givi Mikanadze, who made the statement on February 1, the move aims to improve the quality of education and consolidate resources in the public sector.

Mikanadze referred to the new higher education concept approved on January 28, 2025, emphasizing that “reforms must respond not only to educational, but also to economic demands.”

He recalled that when announcing a large-scale higher education reform, the ruling Georgian Dream party outlined the following goals:

Supplying the labor market with specialists in in-demand professions;

Improving the quality of education;

Training graduates who can compete successfully and quickly find employment in high-paying sectors;

Enhancing the competitiveness of public universities both domestically and internationally.

Speaking specifically about the merger of the two universities, Mikanadze said that once the process is completed, all academic programs will be thoroughly reviewed. As a result:

Similar academic fields will be consolidated;

Human resources will be allocated in a way that ensures no преподаватель is excluded from the system;

Staff will be engaged in both teaching and research activities.

New leadership positions: lead professor and interim governing council

The minister said that a new position – lead professor – will be established at the merged university. Candidates for this role will be selected through an open competition.

The lead professor will determine the composition of teaching staff who will head specific academic fields.

According to Mikanadze, this is an additional position and will not replace the current teaching staff.

The minister also said that an interim governing council will be created at the merged university, with equal representation from both Tbilisi State University and the Georgian Technical University.

This body will oversee the reorganization process, based on the principle of maintaining each university’s autonomy.

Protest against the university merger

Meanwhile, an open protest is under way at Tbilisi State University (TSU) against the decision to merge it with the Georgian Technical University.

A protest under the slogans “Protect Education” and "Autonomy to university" was held in Tbilisi for a second day in a row, with students and lecturers rallying against government plans to merge Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University (TSU) and Georgian Technical University… pic.twitter.com/kVwF2uzmuo — JAMnews (@JAMnewsCaucasus) January 31, 2026

Around 600 students and faculty members have signed a statement claiming that the process has neither legal nor academic justification and demanding that Rector Jaba Samushia explain on what grounds, and in consultation with whom, the decision was made.

News from Georgia