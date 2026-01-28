Georgia’s government approves national concept for reforming general education

Georgia’s government has approved a National Concept for reforming the general education system, aimed at bringing it “into line with modern challenges” and ensuring students’ personal, academic and social development.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze signed a decree assigning responsibility for implementing the concept to the Ministry of Education, Science and Youth, working in coordination with other relevant government bodies.

What the new concept sets out:

Strengthening national identity, cultural distinctiveness and the state language.

The education process should focus on developing critical thinking, communication skills, problem-solving abilities and creativity.

Humanities subjects, such as history, Georgian language and literature, are intended to contribute to the formation of national identity and civic awareness.

Deeper study of exact and natural sciences is expected to support the development of critical and systemic thinking.

At primary level, the main focus will be on reading, writing and mathematical thinking, while at basic level interactive learning and a broader range of experiences will replace an overloaded academic curriculum.

Upper secondary education will be tailored to professional and academic requirements. National examinations will be fully aligned with the curriculum, and 11th-grade students will receive school-organised preparatory tuition for the exams.

Textbook development is expected to ensure depth of knowledge, systemic thinking and an understanding of national values. Textbooks will be regularly updated to allow the education system to respond to modern challenges.

Students will receive an integrated learning experience that includes digital platforms, video resources, simulators and research-based activities.

School life will be adapted to students’ interests, with a focus on developing their creative potential and social skills. Non-formal education will become an integral part of school life, and extracurricular sports and creative programmes will be made systematically available to all students.

Inclusive education will become a core element of the professional standard for teachers, while students with special educational needs will receive individualised support.

Teacher professional development will be carried out on a systematic basis. The new model предусматривает staff training, addressing regional and subject-based imbalances, and establishing a clear career progression pathway. Teachers will have access to online and practical support, and salaries will be gradually increased.

School infrastructure will be developed, including laboratories, sports facilities, libraries, catering facilities and spaces for non-formal education. The school environment is expected to promote learning, student concentration, communication and healthy behaviour.

Systems for preventing bullying and providing psycho-emotional support will be strengthened, while resource centres will offer appropriate professional support to school principals and teachers.

A funding and governance system will be created that is tailored to the individual needs of schools and focused on student-centred service delivery. School autonomy will be increased, while accountability mechanisms will ensure transparency and flexible decision-making. In particular, from 2026 a series of direct meetings with parents is planned, aimed at strengthening cooperation between schools and families.

Education reform in Georgia