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Church in Georgia
Church in Georgia

Who is Shio Mujiri, new head of Georgian Orthodox Church? | VIDEO

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Biography of Georgia’s new patriarch

Shio Mujiri has become the new Catholicos-Patriarch of Georgia after receiving 22 votes at an expanded church assembly on 11 May.

His election marks the end of nearly 50 years under Ilia II and opens a new chapter for the Georgian Orthodox Church — one of the country’s most influential institutions.

Attention is now focused not only on church succession, but also on the new patriarch’s background, including his time in Moscow, his views on Russian church influence, Ukrainian autocephaly and political developments within Georgia.

Supported by Mediaset



Biography of Georgia’s new patriarch

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