Cycling, recycling, tree and vegetable planting, environmentally based teaching, clean streets, fresh air, tofu in every supermarket, less waste, more green space, could that be Tbilisi? What on Earth Georgia is a podcast about environmental issues in the city and its surrounding. By introducing environmental initiatives in Tbilisi, the podcast aims to show you different ways to make Tbilisi sustainable place for living.

01: What on Earth Georgia: About waste reduction and recycling with Parki ar minda

Around 900 thousand tons of waste is generated annually in Georgia and more than 75 percent end up in landfill sites. That is a serious problem. Not only because of the land grabbing, but also because of the water generated by the site which contaminates ground waters, states EU Neighbours East web site. Several projects start dealing with the waste problem of Georgia recently, one of which is Parki ar Minda, whose founders, originally from Russia, Mariam Pesvianidze and Tatiana Remneva, are the guests of What on Earth Georgia today. How to start sorting waste and what to do once the bin is full? Is it possible to shop without using plastic bags in Georgia? That´s some of the topics covered in this episode.

Useful links:

Waste separation corners in Tbilisi and Adjara AR

Parki ar Minda Facebook

Parki ar Minda Instagram

Parki ar Minda website

My sisters Facebook

Eco Taxi

