Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

Monday, June 23, Azerbaijan. Accredited diplomats joined a government-led trip to territories liberated in the second Karabakh war
● The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in response to U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities: “We express deep concern over the further escalation following U.S. military operations targeting nuclear sites in Iran. We call on all parties to exercise restraint and prioritize dialogue and diplomacy,” the statement said.
● A group of diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan, along with military attachés and representatives of international organizations, took part in a two-day trip organized by the authorities to territories liberated in the second Karabakh war, according to the state agency AZERTAC. They visited, among other places, Lachin, Shusha, and Aghdam. Local media highlighted the participation of French ambassador Anne Boillon. Azerbaijan accuses France of supporting the former unrecognized “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” and supplying arms to Armenia.
● The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which met in Istanbul, adopted a resolution titled “The right of return for Azerbaijanis forcibly and systematically expelled from what is now Armenian territory.” Additional resolutions concerning Azerbaijan were also adopted:
- • “Solidarity with the victims of the 1992 Khojaly massacre”;
- • “Eliminating the consequences of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan”;
- • “Destruction and desecration of Islamic historical and cultural monuments and traces in Azerbaijani territory as a result of Armenia’s aggression”;
- • “Economic support for Azerbaijan.”
● Ulvi Hasanli, director of the popular outlet Abzas Media, who was sentenced to 9 years in prison on June 20, stated in his final remarks that none of the charges against the journalists had been proven: “They called the funds we received from major international organizations ‘criminal money.’ But these organizations have been operating in Azerbaijan for many years, and the government itself has received tens of millions in grants and aid from them — including from the UN, the Council of Europe, the EU, USAID, the World Bank, and various Western countries,” Hasanli said.
He also addressed the families of the convicted journalists: “Maybe you regret not stopping us from becoming journalists. But you were the ones who taught us as children not to lie or steal. We became who we are because of how you raised us. Be proud that your child is not a fraud, not someone who steals rights, loots public wealth, slanders others, convicts the innocent, takes bribes, or is corrupt. Everything will pass. So smile, like we do.”
Seven journalists in the Abzas Media case have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from 7.5 to 9 years. They were accused of smuggling and other serious crimes. They deny the charges and say they are being persecuted for publishing critical materials about the authorities. Read more here
● Sevinj Vagifgizi, editor-in-chief of Abzas Media, also sentenced to 9 years, directly accused president Ilham Aliyev in her final statement of orchestrating the criminal prosecution of journalists. She said: “Azerbaijan is a country of anonymous journalists, who can’t proudly sign their names to their articles. It’s a country where a journalist’s name only becomes known to the public after they’re arrested. […] Even while filming, these journalists protected their cameras more than themselves – to bring the truth to the people. A truth the government fears.”
● Political analyst Bahruz Samadov, currently in detention, has started a hunger strike in protest after the state prosecutor demanded a 16-year prison sentence. His relatives reported the strike; no official comments have been made. Samadov is a doctoral student at Charles University in Prague. He is accused of treason and spying for Armenian intelligence. He rejects the charges and says he is being punished for his anti-war stance and his public calls for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Another court hearing in his case is scheduled for today. In April, Samadov wrote an open letter to the Armenian prime minister asking for a public confirmation that he had no ties to Armenian intelligence, read more here
-
Monday, June 23, Georgia
● President Mikheil Kavelashvili, whose legitimacy is not recognized by the opposition and part of the public, has signed a new pardon decree. Notably, out of the 37 pardoned individuals, only five were in prison; charges were expunged for three, and the rest were serving non-custodial sentences.
This marks the third pardon since Kavelashvili’s inauguration in late 2024. The first was signed on January 19, on Epiphany, releasing 613 people — a record in recent years. The second, issued in April for Easter, affected 33 convicts.
As expected, none of those pardoned were convicted for participating in the ongoing protest rallies across the country.
● “Bidzina, Lukashenko has freed political prisoners in Belarus — it’s your turn to release our prisoners of conscience before the Americans get here!” — wrote Mamuka Khazaradze, leader of the opposition party Lelo, addressing Bidzina Ivanishvili, the informal ruler of the country, via social media.
● Today, Tbilisi City Court will announce its verdict in the cases of three opposition politicians — Zurab Japaridze (Girchi — More Freedom), Mamuka Khazaradze, and Badri Japaridze (Lelo). They are accused of refusing to cooperate with a temporary parliamentary commission established by the ruling Georgian Dream party to investigate the “crimes” of the former government.
None of the defendants plan to attend the hearing. Japaridze remains in pretrial detention after refusing to pay bail for skipping the commission’s summons. Khazaradze and Japaridze of Lelo also refused to appear but did pay the bail.
● Vano Nadiradze, commander of the Georgian unit within Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, has died of a heart attack.
Nadiradze had been fighting alongside Ukrainian forces since the early months of the full-scale war and regularly updated Georgian media and the public on developments at the front, including reports of fallen volunteers.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, around 80 fighters of Georgian descent — both Georgian nationals and Ukrainians with Georgian roots — have died on the front lines.
● An emotional moment: after serving a 30-day sentence, Saba Bagdavadze was met outside the detention center by the sister of Manuchar Tsatsua — the judge who sentenced him for launching fireworks during a protest.
● The party For Georgia, led by Giorgi Gakharia, announced that Gakharia is ready to testify before the so-called parliamentary investigative commission for a second time. Since he is currently abroad, he offered to do so online — and the commission was officially informed. However, its members have refused a remote appearance and are expecting Gakharia to appear in person today.
● One person died and another was injured in a car accident in the Rikoti tunnel. Traffic headed east toward Tbilisi was temporarily restricted.
● The Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against former First Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Romeo Mikautadze. He is accused of abuse of power and laundering illicit income. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison.
● The prospect of suspending Georgia’s visa-free travel with the EU, sanctions, and the fight against disinformation are key issues on the agenda in Brussels today. According to available information, a majority of EU foreign ministers are expected to support targeted sanctions against members of the ruling Georgian Dream party who “violated human rights, undermined democracy, and engaged in anti-European campaigns” in Georgia.
-
Monday, June 23,Armenia
● The family of detained Russian billionaire Samvel Karapetyan has declared its intention to seek justice.
“Millions of Armenians—those from Russia, France, the U.S., Lebanon, and elsewhere—have always been the soul of our people. Today, a small group is trying to divide us into ‘their own’ and ‘everyone else.’ I’m proud to stand with ‘everyone else.’ We will fight for justice, and truth is on our side,” said Karapetyan’s son.
Karapetyan is accused of publicly calling for the overthrow of the Armenian government. He claims the charges stem from his vocal support of the Armenian Apostolic Church, which he says has come under growing attack from authorities, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
● Former Armenian Ambassador to the Vatican Mikael Minasyan voiced support for Karapetyan.
“My prayers are with the Karapetyan family—may they endure this trial with dignity. As for Samvel, I don’t think he needs my prayers: his guardian angels will bring him victory,” Minasyan wrote.
● Armenia will assist Nigeria in ensuring the safe transit of Nigerian citizens from Iran, according to a statement from the Armenian Foreign Ministry.
● “There will be no Zangezur Corridor—there will be a ‘Crossroads of Peace,’” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a meeting with the Armenian community in Turkey, ahead of talks with President Erdoğan.
Erdoğan had once again touted the strategic benefits of the so-called Zangezur Corridor through Armenia, which he said would connect the entire Turkic world. Armenian experts’ perspectives on the issue are available here: https://jam-news.net/erdogans-statement-points-to-a-deal-between-turkey-and-russia-opinion-from-yerevan/
-
