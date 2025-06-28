Amendments to Georgia’s law on freedom of speech, criticized as repressive, have come into force

New restrictions on freedom of speech in Georgia

On June 27, amendments to Georgia’s Law on Freedom of Speech and Expression came into force. Several articles were removed from the law’s text.

Civil society in Georgia has described the amendments as repressive, saying they redefine the very concept of freedom of speech and expression.

● The provision requiring the initiator of any restriction on free speech to prove its relevance has been abolished. Any doubts that cannot be legally proven must no longer be resolved in favor of protecting freedom of speech.

● In defamation cases, the burden of proof has shifted to the defendant.

● The definition of defamation has been expanded to include public insults.

● The timeframe for reviewing defamation cases has been shortened from one month to 10 days.

● A person may now file a defamation lawsuit within 100 days of the false information being published or of becoming aware of it. This also applies retroactively to statements made before the amendments took effect, provided the 100-day limit has not expired.

What has changed for the media

● Journalists now face significant restrictions on taking photos and videos inside courtrooms, as well as in the corridors and courtyards of judicial buildings. Only the court or an authorized person may grant filming permission.

● The provision banning the seizure of personal belongings—such as mobile phones, computers, cameras, or audio/video equipment—from individuals entering court buildings has been removed.

● Refusal to disclose professional confidentiality or sources may now be used as grounds for a ruling against the defendant.

The ruling Georgian Dream party passed the bill in an expedited process. It was supported by 83 MPs, with no votes against.

News in Georgia