Journalist and pro-Russian activist arrested in Georgia on espionage charges: who are they and what does Security Service say?

Espionage arrests in Georgia

Georgia’s State Security Service said on May 30 it had arrested two Georgian citizens on espionage charges. According to local media reports, they are well-known journalist Irakli Chikhladze and pro-Russian activist Gulbaat Rtskhiladze.

The agency said both cases relate to the collection and transfer of intelligence information to foreign security services, without specifying which country was involved.

It said the detainees had “for years acted using covert methods, encrypted communications and systematic contacts with representatives of foreign states.”

Both cases are being investigated under Article 314 of Georgia’s criminal code, which carries a prison sentence of eight to 12 years.

The position of the defendants and their lawyers has not been disclosed at this stage.

Details on the detainees and the investigation

One of those arrested, Irakli Chikhladze, is the founder and director of the Caucasus Human Rights Institute and the Caucasus Civic Hearing Center. The other, Gulbaat Rtskhiladze, is the founder of the pro-Russian Eurasian Institute.

Irakli Chikhladze

Chikhladze is known for organizing public discussions and so-called “civic hearings,” mainly through the Caucasus Civic Hearing Center, often focused on conflict resolution and regional issues.

He is the brother of journalist Giga Chikhladze, who was killed by Russian occupying forces during the Russia-Georgia war in August 2008.

Irakli Chikhladze

According to the State Security Service, Chikhladze, using contacts in journalistic, expert and other professional circles, systematically collected and provided foreign intelligence services with information on political and economic processes in Georgia and the wider region, as well as on law enforcement and security structures.

The investigation alleges he led an intelligence network operating under the cover of a civic online platform, coordinated its members, distributed financial resources received from abroad, and oversaw the execution of tasks.

The agency said he had periodically travelled abroad to receive instructions and operated with financial support from foreign intelligence services.

Gulbaat Rtskhiladze

According to the State Security Service, Rtskhiladze simultaneously cooperated with the intelligence services of two foreign states and engaged in parallel intelligence activity.

His name has previously appeared in publications examining Kremlin-linked activities. In 2025, the outlet “This is Fact” published an investigation alleging that his organisations and activities were linked to the Russian propaganda group Pravfond.

Rtskhiladze is also named as one of the initiators of the recently created “Council for Monitoring Russophobia” in Georgia. It is not known whether the body will continue to operate following his arrest.

Gulbaat Rtskhiladze

The State Security Service said Rtskhiladze had for many years collected and passed on intelligence information in exchange for material gain and in pursuit of the interests of foreign states. It said he created various information platforms and organised events across the country with funding from foreign intelligence services.

According to the investigation, he held meetings with representatives of foreign intelligence services both in Georgia and abroad as part of efforts to maintain secrecy.

News in Georgia