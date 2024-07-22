Georgia's State Security Service interrogates volunteers returning from Ukraine over coup plot investigation

Georgian volunteers from Ukraine are interrogated

The State Security Service of Georgia has begun summoning Georgian citizens who volunteered to fight in Ukraine for questioning. So far, three people have been called in: Nadim Khmaladze, Vazha Tsetsadze, and anti-occupation movement activist Lasha Chigladze. According to the TV channel “Mtavari Arkhi,” the State Security Service has also summoned veteran Beso Bendeliani.

Mamuka Mamulashvili, the commander of the “Georgian Legion” fighting in Ukraine, told The Insider that around 300 people from Georgia who are participating in the fighting in Ukraine are being sought. He noted that most of them are still in Ukraine. Mamulashvili also emphasized that he does not know Khmaladze and Chigladze, as they likely fought with other units.

Summons for Interrogation by Georgia’s State Security Service

“I, Nadim Khmaladze, am being summoned by the State Security Service on charges of terrorism and coup plotting,” Khmaladze wrote on Facebook.

He stated that the reason for the summons is his participation in protests against the “foreign agent” law and his two-year struggle on the side of Ukraine.

“If I fight against a terrorist country, I am probably a terrorist.

Elections are approaching, and they don’t want active people like us involved. I am certain this is a Kremlin order,” Khmaladze wrote.

Nadim Khmaladze

Chigladze, according to the government TV channel “Imedi,” is accused of conspiring against the authorities with the aim of overthrowing them, although the exact meaning of this charge is unclear as the case is classified.

“Now they have told me that an investigation has been launched regarding the coup attempt from a year ago. They had questions about it — they asked me these general questions when I returned from Ukraine,” Chigladze said in an interview with the TV channel “Mtavari.”

“This case has a direct political nature. Lasha [Chigladze] was summoned because he fought against Russia in Ukraine,” said his lawyer, Lasha Tkesheladze.

According to NEWSGEORGIA, Chigladze was interrogated at the Tbilisi City Court in the presence of a judge. Khmaladze will be questioned in the same manner in the coming days.

Lasha Chigladze

As for war veteran Beso Bendeliani, he stated that he does not intend to come to the State Security Service in the coming days until it becomes clear why exactly he is being summoned.

“Yesterday, an unknown investigator contacted me. I asked for his name, surname, and phone number, but he remained silent. Therefore, I officially declare that I do not intend to go to the State Security Service either tomorrow or in the coming days until it becomes clear why exactly I am being summoned.

Regarding the commotion around me, quite a few friends and comrades-in-arms who participated in the struggle for Georgia’s independence — both for territorial integrity and in Ukraine — have been summoned. I want to warn the authorities, including Mr. Ivanishvili, that it is impossible to intimidate us, the warriors and veterans of Georgia, and the authorities will not be able to prevent us from fighting for a better future for this country.

Veterans cannot participate in actions that would be unconstitutional,” Bendeliani emphasized in an interview with the TV channel “Pirveli.”

According to Bendeliani’s lawyer, Tornike Chikovani, the case is classified as “top secret,” and the investigation is being conducted under Article 315 of the Criminal Code, which involves conspiracy against the constitutional order of Georgia, rebellion, or violent actions.

“I predicted this development” — Mamuka Mamulashvili

“I forecasted this scenario [criminal prosecution of Georgian citizens fighting in Ukraine] after Russia started pursuing us [members of the ‘Georgian Legion’] and issued a wanted notice. This was done to give the Georgian authorities grounds to arrest us.

Russian and Georgian intelligence agencies are working synchronously today. Many of our guys returning to Georgia have been advised by Georgian intelligence to leave the country. The agencies told them, ‘There are many Russians here, we can no longer protect you, please leave.’

I do not rule out that after the autumn elections, some of them may be extradited to Russia. I have already made public information about future threats to Georgian volunteers. I am confident that sanctions will be imposed against the Georgian government,” Mamuka Mamulashvili told The Insider.

Last year, the Russian Investigative Committee sentenced more than 70 members of the “Georgian Legion” in absentia, and Russian authorities issued a wanted notice for Mamuka Mamulashvili.

Mamuka Mamulashvili

Background

On July 7 of this year, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed that the U.S. was planning a government change in Georgia through a coup scenario similar to the “Euromaidan” protests. The statement was published on the SVR’s website and largely served to discredit the opposition and Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller responded to the Russian allegations, stating that the accusations were completely false and absurd.

In September 2023, the State Security Service of Georgia also issued a statement with similar content. The discussion at that time included mentions of “Euromaidan” and “external threats,” with specific coup organizers identified as ethnic Georgians working in the Ukrainian government and residing in Ukraine.

The author of the plan was named as Giorgi Lortkipanidze, Deputy Head of Ukrainian Military Intelligence, who had previously served as Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs under Mikheil Saakashvili’s government.

Other alleged participants included former bodyguard of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, Mikhail Baturin, and Mamuka Mamulashvili, a member of Saakashvili’s inner circle and commander of the “Georgian Legion” operating in Ukraine.

However, no new information about the investigation into this case has been available for some time.

