What is changing for Georgians abroad in country’s healthcare system after six months overseas?

Changes to Georgia’s healthcare system

Georgia’s Ministry of Health has denied media reports claiming that citizens who have lived abroad continuously for more than six months will be excluded from the country’s universal healthcare programme. The ministry says this interpretation is incorrect and that the programme’s core services will remain unchanged.

On 6 January 2026, a notice was published stating that citizens who have been continuously abroad for more than six months would be excluded from registration in the universal healthcare programme.

According to the ministry, the decision does not restrict access to healthcare services either within Georgia or for Georgian citizens living abroad. The change applies only to the technical mechanism for financing outpatient clinics and does not affect other components of the universal healthcare programme, including emergency outpatient and inpatient care.

The ministry says the issue concerns the so-called capitation model, under which the state paid clinics a fixed amount even for citizens who were not actually in the country and did not receive medical services. Revising this practice, it says, was the reason for the changes.

“For the public’s information, we clarify that all Georgian citizens receiving medical services under the universal healthcare programme will continue to use the programme without any changes,” the ministry said. It also stressed that being abroad does not limit a citizen’s right to access healthcare services.

According to the ministry, once a citizen returns to Georgia, they can re-register with an outpatient clinic without any bureaucratic restrictions. The ministry says the decision is aimed at reducing non-targeted spending, protecting the interests of healthcare users, and strengthening the financial sustainability of the universal healthcare programme.

The change came into force on 31 December 2025 under an order signed by Health Minister Mikheil Sarjveladze. Despite the ministry’s explanations, the decision has raised questions and concerns among the public, particularly among citizens who live or work abroad for extended periods.

The Ministry of Health says it will continue to provide further clarifications and keep the public informed in order to “avoid misunderstandings caused by incorrect interpretations.”

Changes to Georgia’s healthcare system