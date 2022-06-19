Venezuela President's visit sparks new outbreak of Covid in Azerbaijan

Venezuelan President’s visit sparks outbreak of Covid in Azerbaijan

For the second day in Azerbaijan, there has been a sharp increase in the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection. On June 16, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Baku with members of his delegation. The next day, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met the guest via videoconference. According to official information, members of the delegation from Venezuela tested positive for coronavirus.

Over the past weeks, Covid-19 cases had declined in Azerbaijan, and the number of new cases of new infections detected daily did not exceed 10 people, and no Covid deaths had been recored.

But for the second day in the country, the statistics of the Covid-19 infections have been on a surge. On June 17, 34 new cases of infection were reported, today – about 26. After a long break, one death from coronavirus was announced today.

A significant increase in the number of infections coincided with the arrival in Baku of a delegation from Venezuela, headed by President Nicolas Maduro.

On June 16, Azerbaijani news websites reported that the President of Venezuela had arrived in the country.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Nicolas Maduro via videoconference. Photo: AzərTAc

On June 17, in the morning, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Maduro, but in the format of a video conference. Official sources said that the reason for changing the format of the meeting was the identification of coronavirus among members of the delegation from Venezuela.

So far, it has not been officially reported which of the members of the delegation from Venezuela became infected with COVID-19 and where the sick are being treated or quarantined. There are also no reports of whether the Venezuelan president himself is ill.

On June 17, information appeared that Nicolas Maduro had left Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has lifted all quarantine bans imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, except for the requirement for full vaccination to enter enclosed spaces.



The country also continues a special quarantine regime, under which land borders with neighboring states are closed. This regime will last until June 30, 2022.