Armenia lifts Сovid-induced restrictions

Restrictions on entry to Armenia have been lifted. Working citizens will no longer need to take a PCR test every 7 days or present a certificate of vaccination. The Ministry of Health made this decision taking into account the epidemiological situation in the country and the slowdown in the spread of coronavirus in the world.

On April 28, the government approved a project submitted by the ministry to lift the current restrictions.

What restrictions have been lifted

From May 1, visitors entering Armenia will no longer need to submit a PCR test or vaccination certificate.

Local residents will no longer need to present their PCR test results or vaccination certificate to their employer every 7 days.

These documents will not be required for visits to penitentiary institutions and military units. Military personnel serving in the Armenian Armed Forces will be able to receive their due leave without restrictions imposed in connection with the spread of coronavirus.

The requirement to keep a distance of 1.5 meters during any events, including in schools and kindergartens, has also been canceled.

The lifting of restrictions is explained in the draft submitted by the Ministry of Health by the stable epidemiological situation in Armenia and the decrease in the incidence of coronavirus.

Epidemiological situation in Armenia

In the past 14 days, only 144 cases of the disease have been registered in the country, which is 33% less than in the previous two weeks.

“Over the past month, there has also been a sharp decrease in the number of deaths, in 14 days only one death has been registered”, Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said at a government meeting.

According to her, the vaccination process played an important role in stabilizing the epidemic situation.

To date, 44.1% of Armenian citizens have been fully vaccinated. About 50,000 people received a booster dose.

Anahit Avanesyan assures that vaccination will still be actively continued in polyclinics and mobile vaccination points. On top of that, Armenian citizens can also get vaccinated at home.

The prime minister summed up the minister’s report with a call to the people of Armenia not to relax and continue to get vaccinated, as “no one can predict what will happen next”. According to Nikol Pashinyan, the country has a wide range of vaccines in sufficient quantities.

Checking the effectiveness of restrictions and conclusions

During the period when the restrictions were in effect, the control over their observance was carried out by special inspection bodies. According to the head of the department coordinating their work, the results of the inspections showed that “at least among working citizens, the level of vaccination is quite high”.

From January 1 to April 26, inspection bodies conducted 23,792 checks just to make sure working residents were vaccinated or had a PCR test every seven days.

“During all these inspections, only 208 violations were registered, that is, only 0.8%. This is a good indicator for our colleagues in the Ministry of Health to know in which direction to move. Perhaps we need to pay more attention, more actively involve the unemployed and pensioners in the vaccination process”, said Artur Asoyan.

Lifting restrictions due to coronavirus