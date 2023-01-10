fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia-Ukraine

"Ukraine asked Georgia to return the Buk-type air defense system, but Georgia refused" - acting Ambassador of Ukraine

messenger vk-black email copy print


Ukraine-Georgia row over defense system

The Ukrainian authorities asked Georgia to return the Buk-type anti-aircraft missile system which Ukraine sent to Georgia during the 2008 war, but received a categorical refusal, according to Andrey Kasyanov, chargé d’affaires of Ukraine in Georgia, in a recent article “How Georgia Helps Ukraine and Where Problems Remain” for the website European Pravda.

Kasyanov writes that Ukraine also asked for Javelin anti-tank systems given to Georgia by the United States, an agreement concluded with the latter, and to include replacement with new systems.

“The Ukrainian side is consistent in its requests to all international partners, including Georgia, for the supply of weapons, military equipment and ammunition. Also, Ukraine frankly declared a vital need for weapons immediately after the start of a large-scale invasion by the Russian Federation,” Kasyanov’s article reads.

Despite the Georgian government’s categorical refusal to provide military assistance, “Ukraine opposes the use of this issue in internal political disputes and rejects any accusations of trying to drag Georgia into a war with Russia.”

In the article, Kasyanov also talks about the health of Mikheil Saakashvili and asks that he be sent abroad for treatment.

Giorgi Volsky, a deputy from the ruling Georgian Dream party, replied to Kasyanov’s article:

“There was a demand not for the surrender of weapons, but for an organized dispatch of volunteers. They sent planes, charter flights from Ukraine, but we did not agree to this, because that would mean entering the war,” Volsky said.

On December 6, Georgian Dream executive secretary Mamuka Mdinaradze said members of the “war party”, referring to the main opposition United National Movement, were traveling through villages looking for people to send to Ukraine and looking for ways to “romanticize these events.”

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili at a government meeting on December 5 expressed his condolences to the families of the Georgian soldiers who died in Bakhmut, and talked again about the “war party”, which he believes controls the Georgian military.

This outraged segments of society. Politicians and writers reacted to his words, as well as Georgians fighting in Ukraine, and the father of volunteer Dzhambulat Khoferia, who died in Bakhmut.

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews