Ukraine discusses the idea of an “airport truce” with Russia and awaits european participation in the negotiations

An “airport truce” between Ukraine and Russia

A report by Hromadske

Ukraine is considering the possibility of reaching what officials describe as an “airport truce” with Russia — an agreement under which both sides would refrain from striking airports. Kyiv hopes that European countries could play a separate role in discussions surrounding the initiative.

The idea was outlined by Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, in comments to Politico.

“We likely need a new role for Europe in our peace efforts. Perhaps we will try to achieve what could be called an airport truce,” Sybiha said.

According to him, the idea would involve a mutual agreement to refrain from attacks on airport infrastructure. Sybiha suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin may have an interest in such an arrangement, as Russian airports have become increasingly vulnerable amid Ukraine’s long-range strikes.

“Perhaps our European allies, by creating a platform or a special group, could take part in discussions surrounding this truce,” the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

Sybiha also noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had already discussed the idea with several European leaders.

At the same time, the minister stressed that Kyiv was not proposing that Europe replace the United States in negotiations with Russia.

“This should be an additional track — not a substitute, not an alternative,” he said.

Kyiv says Russia proposed including Ukrainian children in prisoner exchanges

Sybiha separately stated that Russia had proposed including abducted Ukrainian children in prisoner exchange lists. According to the Ukrainian minister, Kyiv considers such an approach unacceptable.

He made the remarks in Brussels during a meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, according to Ukrinform.

Sybiha said that the return of Ukrainian children must be one of the central elements of any future peace process.

“Today I want to state this officially: the fate of Ukrainian children will never become part of any compromise. Russia has already proposed including children in exchange lists. But this is unacceptable. The freedom of children is unconditional,” he said.

According to the minister, Ukraine has succeeded in bringing back more than 2,000 children. Sybiha said those returns had taken place not because international mechanisms functioned effectively, but often despite their failure to do so.

He also accused Russia of trying to downplay the issue of deported children and push it off the international agenda.

“They want this issue removed from the agenda. They understand they are committing a crime, and they fear justice,” Sybiha said.

The deportation of Ukrainian children

According to the Bring Kids Back Ukraine platform, Russia has deported more than 20,000 Ukrainian children since the start of the full-scale invasion. Ukrainian officials say 2,083 children have so far been returned.

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova. They are suspected of the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Russia.

In July 2023, the Office of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General opened an investigation into the possible involvement of the Belarusian Red Cross in the deportation of Ukrainian children.

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