Yerevan responds to Shoigu’s accusations

Ahead of Armenia’s parliamentary elections, Moscow maintains its tough rhetoric towards Yerevan. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin recently said Armenia’s policy was “absolutely unacceptable” to Russia. He was referring to Yerevan’s intention to retain membership in the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) until any potential accession to the European Union.

Meanwhile, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said the Armenian leadership had recently taken steps “not in line with the spirit of allied relations with Russia”.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan responded to the remarks in an interview with Armenian journalists. He insisted that Yerevan was not seeking to create tensions in Armenian-Russian relations.

“On the contrary, we are committed to continuing our partnership in a normal manner,” he said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has also repeatedly commented on the context of Armenian-Russian ties. According to him, Yerevan does not intend to damage Russia’s interests.

“We have not done and will not do anything against Russia’s interests. However, we cannot place Russia’s interests above our own,” Pashinyan said again during a campaign meeting with voters ahead of Armenia’s parliamentary elections.

Russian deputy FM says Armenia ‘cannot dance at two weddings at once’

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin reminded journalists that Armenia had signed documents on joining and further developing the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). According to him, the agreements clearly state that Armenia must avoid actions that could threaten or harm the bloc.

“It is impossible by definition to be part of two unions at the same time. As the saying goes, Armenia will not be able to dance at two weddings simultaneously. Armenia’s accession to the European Union, through which it is being lured into the Western camp, is merely a populist slogan. The same technologies were used to draw Ukraine towards the West in 2013-2014. The same technologies are now being used against Moldova,” Galuzin stressed.

Russian Security Council Secretary accuses Armenia of ‘unfriendly steps’

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said the Armenian leadership had recently taken “a number of actions that are clearly unfriendly in nature”.

“This is how we view its accession to the International Criminal Court and the extradition of Russian citizens to third countries,” he said.

Among the steps “not in line with the spirit of allied relations with the Russian Federation”, Shoigu also listed:

accession to the statute of the International Criminal Court,

legislative approval of a course towards joining the European Union,

aligning with the EU’s position on international platforms,

changing standards and harmonising customs and trade regimes with the EU.

According to the Security Council secretary, Moscow understands Yerevan’s desire to benefit from relations with Russia, but strategic partnership is “a two-way street”.

According to Shoigu, Armenia receives the following benefits:

Armenian citizens working in Russia transferred almost $3.9bn back home in 2025;

they work in Russia without quotas, patents or work permits;

Russia accounts for 36% of Armenia’s total trade turnover;

up to 98% of Armenia’s agricultural exports and 78% of its strong alcohol exports go to Russia;

Russia supplies Armenia with natural gas, flour, grain, fertilisers and petrol at prices three times below market rates.

“Our country ranks first both in exports and imports,” Shoigu noted.

Armenian FM: ‘Everything is very relative’

Commenting on Shoigu’s remarks about the “spirit of allied relations”, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stressed:

“There were times and events when we expected different actions from our partners, including steps envisaged by our agreements, but we did not see them. Everything is very relative,” he recalled.

Armenia is a member of the Russian-led CSTO military alliance. Yerevan has long suspended its participation in the bloc, although the organisation’s charter does not provide for such a procedure. The move followed what Armenia described as the allies’ inaction after Yerevan requested assistance during incursions by Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s sovereign territory. This happened repeatedly in 2021-2022. Instead of offering support, the CSTO said the Armenian-Azerbaijani border had not been demarcated. “If we say there is no border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, then there is no CSTO. Because the CSTO has an area of responsibility defined by borders. If there is no border, then there is no area of responsibility. And if there is no area of responsibility, then there is no organisation,” Pashinyan responded.

Mirzoyan also reminded journalists that Armenia pays for imports of Russian gas, grain and other goods.

According to the minister, the current situation is that there is a desire among the Armenian people to join the EU and an agenda of strategic partnership with the European Union, while Armenia at the same time remains a full member of the EAEU.

He insisted that Armenia is interested in maintaining “normal, close and partner-like” relations with Russia both bilaterally and within the framework of the EAEU. According to him, Armenia is doing everything to continue the partnership.

Mirzoyan suggested that the statements from Moscow were most likely driven by “concerns” over Armenia’s aspirations to join the EU.

He also recalled that Yerevan had clearly and transparently outlined its position on the issue at the highest level. The minister repeated it:

“We understand that it is impossible to be a member of both the EAEU and the EU at the same time. These are two different economic structures. When the time comes to make a decision — whether to be here or there — we will make that decision, again transparently and after discussing everything.”

Pashinyan reiterates Yerevan’s position

Speaking at a campaign meeting in Armenia’s Lori region a day earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the ruling party would not take any “sharp steps” in relations with Russia. Moreover, he insisted there was an intention to deepen bilateral ties.

According to Pashinyan, he has good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As proof, he said they had spoken by telephone more than 200 times since 2018.

“This means that over these eight years we have spoken almost every month. We have very warm and friendly relations.”

The prime minister said he believes Armenia cannot have equal relations with Russia, describing Russia as a superpower that should be treated with respect.

“That is exactly how I treat Russia, the Russian president and the head of government,” he said.