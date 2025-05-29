Poland issues travel warning for citizens visiting Georgia

Poland warns citizens of travel risks to Georgia

The Polish Embassy in Georgia has urged Polish citizens to carefully assess whether they face any specific risks of being denied entry into the country before traveling.

The embassy also warned that foreigners could face fines for participating in demonstrations.

It stressed that Georgian authorities have the sovereign right to assess risk factors when granting entry and noted that refusal can apply even to those holding a valid Georgian residence permit.

“Due to numerous cases of foreigners — including citizens of EU member states — being denied entry to Georgia, we urge travellers to carefully consider whether there are any specific factors in your case that might increase the risk of being refused entry. These may include participation in, or proximity to, demonstrations, as well as certain activity on social media.

We remind you that the Georgian authorities have the sovereign right to assess risk factors when admitting foreigners into the country, and the decision to refuse entry may also apply to holders of valid Georgian residence permits.

We would also like to note that foreigners may face substantial fines even for alleged participation in demonstrations. In such cases, re-entry into the country may require immediate payment of the fine,” the statement said.