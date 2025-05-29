fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

Poland issues travel warning for citizens visiting Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print

Poland warns citizens of travel risks to Georgia

The Polish Embassy in Georgia has urged Polish citizens to carefully assess whether they face any specific risks of being denied entry into the country before traveling.

The embassy also warned that foreigners could face fines for participating in demonstrations.

It stressed that Georgian authorities have the sovereign right to assess risk factors when granting entry and noted that refusal can apply even to those holding a valid Georgian residence permit.

“Due to numerous cases of foreigners — including citizens of EU member states — being denied entry to Georgia, we urge travellers to carefully consider whether there are any specific factors in your case that might increase the risk of being refused entry. These may include participation in, or proximity to, demonstrations, as well as certain activity on social media.

We remind you that the Georgian authorities have the sovereign right to assess risk factors when admitting foreigners into the country, and the decision to refuse entry may also apply to holders of valid Georgian residence permits.

We would also like to note that foreigners may face substantial fines even for alleged participation in demonstrations. In such cases, re-entry into the country may require immediate payment of the fine,” the statement said.

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 19-23 May, 2025

2

Tango without partner: why Azerbaijan holds back on peace deal with Armenia

3

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

4

Russia steps up pressure in Georgia, loses influence in Armenia — US intelligence report

5

Europe bans Russian oil, but not its transit via Azerbaijan - what do UK sanctions mean in this case? Video

6

"American Dream" and US migration policy: Armenian migrants face deportation