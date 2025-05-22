Georgia deepens ties with China as Western relations deteriorate

Georgia is strengthening ties with China

The organization Transparency International Georgia stated that as relations with the West deteriorate, Georgia’s ruling party is strengthening ties with non-democratic regimes, including China.

In its statement, TI points to specific areas where this influence is growing.

Specifically:

In 2023, Georgia and China signed a strategic partnership agreement.

The visa regime between the two countries was abolished, leading to an increase in direct flights and Chinese tourists, as well as a rise in Chinese business activity in Georgia.

Chinese companies – some of which are under US sanctions – are involved in the construction of the Anaklia port and other strategic infrastructure projects in Georgia.

The founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, and one of his business partners are linked to a problematic Chinese company.

Around 70–80% of Georgian government institutions are equipped with Chinese surveillance technologies – systems that the US views as a security threat.

The National Bank of Georgia is actively working to align with China’s financial system.

“China provides political support to Georgian Dream by portraying it as a party promoting ‘peace, stability, and development’, while Georgian officials increasingly refer to China as a strong partner and an alternative to the West.

For example, in October 2024, Georgian Dream’s prime minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, called China ‘one of the best examples of state modernization’ and said that China sets a positive example for other global powers.

At the practical level, cooperation intensified after the visa-free travel agreement. Both countries expanded direct flights, which led to a noticeable increase in Chinese tourism and business activity in Georgia. Georgia is cooperating with Chinese companies that the US considers a threat to its national security.

Chinese surveillance technologies are also actively used in the country. In addition, the central banks of both countries are working to strengthen ties, particularly in the area of monetary policy cooperation, and Chinese payment systems may enter the Georgian market.

Georgian Dream recently announced the introduction of Chinese language instruction in the national school curriculum,” Transparency International said in its statement.

Georgia–China relations have especially intensified since Georgia was granted EU candidate status.

Following the signing of the strategic partnership agreement, China introduced a visa-free regime for Georgian citizens. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced a comprehensive deepening of ties between the two countries, and pro-China messaging has become more frequent on Georgian state-affiliated television channels.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s EU candidate status was granted conditionally — with the requirement to meet nine specific reforms. One of the new conditions calls on Georgia to align its overall foreign and security policy with that of the European Union.

Experts believe this condition is directly related to Georgia’s growing ties with China, as the EU views China as a threat and “questions have arisen about how genuinely committed Georgia is to European integration.”

