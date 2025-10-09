Three Polish nationals attacked in Tbilisi, suspects arrested

Three Polish nationals attacked in Tbilisi

Three Polish citizens, including two border guards, were injured in Tbilisi, Polish media reported. According to their accounts, the attack in the Georgian capital involved the use of knives and batons. The victims were taken to hospital.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry confirmed the incident, stating that two people had been arrested on charges of using violence against two or more individuals. One of the suspects had previously been convicted of several serious crimes.

Reaction from Poland

According to Polish media, the Polish border guards were in Tbilisi as part of a mission to repatriate deported Georgian citizens. The operation was organised by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex.

“A group of border guards was attacked in Tbilisi. As a result of the incident, two of our officers were hospitalised with serious head injuries,” said Lieutenant Colonel Andrzej Juźwiak, spokesperson for the Polish Border Guard Command, adding that the injured officers underwent surgery.

“The local police are conducting an investigation, and that’s all we can say at this stage,” Juźwiak concluded.

Statement by Georgia’s Interior Ministry

“The investigation established that the accused, following a mutual conflict, inflicted various bodily injuries on three Polish citizens near a restaurant in Tbilisi.

After the incident, the suspects fled the scene. The injured foreign nationals were taken to a clinic to receive the necessary medical assistance,” the Georgian Interior Ministry said in a statement.

