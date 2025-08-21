Poland ends simplified work permit rules for Georgians

Work permit for Georgians in Poland

Under a new draft law, simplified work rules in Poland will no longer apply to Georgian citizens. The document, published by Poland’s Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Policy, removes Georgia from the list of countries whose citizens can start work in Poland under an easier procedure, citing the “political situation.”

At present, Polish employers can hire citizens of Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus without a standard work permit. Instead, employers need only file a declaration with the authorities that they are hiring a citizen of one of these countries for a period of up to 24 months. Citizens of these countries are also eligible to take seasonal jobs for up to nine months.

If approved, the draft law will take effect in September or October 2025.

According to the ministry, once the law is adopted, even short-term employment for Georgian citizens will require going through the full work permit procedure in Poland.

The ministry said the changes set out in the draft law were linked to the political situation in Georgia, ongoing discussions over possible restrictions on the country’s visa-free regime with the EU, and a drop in the number of seasonal work permits issued to Georgians compared with 2024.

News in Georgia

