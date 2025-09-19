fbpx
The US is still waiting for the Georgian government to take the steps it has outlined

US State Department on Georgia

The United States has clearly set out the steps the Georgian government could take to show it is serious about improving relations with Washington, a State Department representative told Georgian broadcaster Formula — repeating a message already delivered earlier.

Formula had asked for comment on a statement by Georgian prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze on 14 September.

Our policy and position are absolutely clear: we want to restart the strategic partnership with the US with a clean slate and a concrete roadmap. If there are mutual steps, nothing can stand in the way,” Kobakhidze said.

The State Department spokesperson responded:

We will continue to review our approach to Georgia in order to advance American interests.

The United States has clearly set out the steps the Georgian government could take to demonstrate the seriousness of its intentions to improve relations with the US.

As for the government’s ongoing anti-democratic actions, as vice-president J.D. Vance noted in Munich, a democratic mandate cannot be achieved by censoring or imprisoning opponents, nor by ignoring the views of the core electorate about who should be part of our society.”

