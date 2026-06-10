Briefing on Georgia’s foreign policy

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said members of the opposition alliance were acting against Georgia’s national interests and promoting narratives that damage the country’s international reputation. He argued that particularly troubling was what he described as a “detached from reality” attempt to portray Georgia as an ally of Russia and Iran in the region.

Papuashvili criticised recent statements made by opposition leaders Giga Tsereteli, Giga Bokeria and Zurab Japaridze during a special briefing. According to him, they are trying to convince the public that Georgia’s main priority should not be the defence of its own national interests but rather the promotion of American interests.

On 9 June 2026, Georgia’s opposition alliance held a briefing on the country’s foreign policy and current geopolitical developments. The alliance argued that Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of Georgian Dream, had made the wrong strategic choice by placing his bet on Russia, Iran and China.

The parliament speaker said Georgia is an independent and sovereign state, and that the country’s development path, choice of government and strategic decisions are determined solely by the Georgian people. According to him, neither political speculation nor external pressure can override that principle.

Papuashvili argued that political statements have increasingly moved beyond the bounds of democratic competition in recent months and have turned into a campaign against Georgia’s international image and national interests.

He focused in particular on claims linking Georgia to Russia and Iran. According to Papuashvili, Russia occupies 20% of Georgia’s territory and the two countries have no diplomatic relations, which, in his view, clearly reflects the nature of their relationship.

Speaking about Iran, the parliament speaker said that although Iran is an important regional state, political and economic ties between Tbilisi and Tehran remain significantly weaker than Iran’s relations with other countries in the region.

According to him, the purpose of such narratives is to create false perceptions about Georgia and damage the country’s international reputation.

Papuashvili also spoke about cooperation between Georgia and China and said some actors are trying to discredit that partnership. According to him, any international cooperation should be judged by the extent to which it serves Georgia’s national interests.

The parliament speaker described the pursuit of foreign powers’ interests as unacceptable. He argued that it does not matter which country is involved, because no state, including the United States, should benefit at the expense of Georgia’s interests.

At the end of the briefing, Papuashvili urged the public to critically assess any information that, in his view, contributes to attitudes that run counter to Georgia’s national interests. He said partnerships between countries should rest on shared national interests rather than on one state serving the interests of another.

БриBriefing on Georgia’s foreign policy