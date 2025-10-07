On 4 October protest in Georgia

Russian lawmaker Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs, once again expressed approval of the Georgian government’s actions.

He said the attempt to replicate Ukraine’s Maidan had failed completely, and that Georgia had grown stronger, more resilient, and was calmly responding to all provocations and hostile moves.

“Life teaches lessons!

Once quite effective Western ‘Maidan’ political technologies now seem outdated. Look at modern Georgia: Saakashvili’s coup hysteria and society-shaping under Zurabishvili have taught Georgians to think critically and distinguish between what matters and what doesn’t.

The ruling party, ‘Georgian Dream,’ won all 64 districts in the local elections. The riots in Tbilisi, though emotional, proved useless. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze even directly named the EU ambassador as the organizer of all the chaos,” Karasin wrote on his Telegram channel.

On 4 October, Georgia held municipal elections, which were boycotted by a significant part of the opposition. Many citizens who believed that the ruling party, Georgian Dream, had rigged the parliamentary elections on 26 October 2024 also abstained from voting. As a result, voter turnout was the lowest in the country’s history since independence.

On the same day, 4 October, a large-scale protest took place in Tbilisi, which escalated into an attempt to storm the presidential palace and clashes with the police. Security forces used water cannons and tear gas. Around twenty people were arrested, and criminal cases have been opened against some under the charge of attempting a coup.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze directly accused the EU ambassador to Georgia of orchestrating the unrest and stated that there was, and would be, “no sympathy” for the protesters.

