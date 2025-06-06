Russia claims UK recruits Georgian activists

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has issued a statement claiming that the United Kingdom is planning to bring an end to the rule of the Georgian Dream party by recruiting around a hundred youth and student organisations, as well as feminist movements and LGBT community structures.

According to the SVR, Georgian Dream has prioritised Georgia’s national interests — a stance that allegedly irritates Western “liberal globalists.”

SVR statement

“The press bureau of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation reports that, according to information received by the SVR, the West is frustrated by Georgia’s desire to break free from the intrusive guardianship of liberal-globalist forces and their values, which are alien to the Georgian people. What especially irritates Western actors is that Tbilisi — once, under M. Saakashvili, the ‘locomotive of democratisation’ in the South Caucasus — is now increasingly veering onto an ‘authoritarian path,’ placing national interests at the forefront.

The ‘struggle for Georgia’ is being led by the British. London plans to significantly increase funding for Georgian opposition NGOs, directing them toward the radicalisation of anti-government activity. To carry out subversive work, the UK Foreign Office has selected around 100 youth and student associations, feminist movements, and LGBT community structures across different regions of Georgia.

At the next stage, the British intend to push these organisations, ‘charged with subversive creativity,’ to consolidate their efforts with opposition parties. According to London’s calculations, this should ‘revitalise’ the systemic political opposition, give it ‘a second wind,’ and mobilise it for a renewed campaign to oust the ruling Georgian Dream party from power.

Particular emphasis is placed on training ‘activists’ in methods of subversive activity. Future militants will be taught how to resist the police during protests, bypass government ‘digital’ controls, and prepare acts of sabotage.

As is clear, the Anglo-Saxons cannot come to terms with Tbilisi stepping out of the circle of their unquestioning vassals. The rule of Georgian Dream openly irritates them. And London could not care less about the Georgian people, who, in last year’s parliamentary elections, clearly supported the nationally oriented course of the country’s leadership.”

This is not the first time the SVR has issued a disinformation-laden, propagandist statement of this nature. Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service began actively disseminating such narratives in 2024. Over the past year, it has repeatedly claimed that the United States is planning to seize power in Georgia through a coup, and that the European Union is funding protest participants in Tbilisi on a daily basis.