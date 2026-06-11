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Abkhaz veterans' leader accused of 'encroaching on Ukraine's territorial integrity'

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Timur Gulia, the head of the Abkhaz public organisation Aruaa (“Warriors”), has been accused of “encroaching on Ukraine’s territorial integrity”.

The Ukrainian website Myrotvorets has published Gulia’s personal details along with a list of allegations against him. The accusations include encroaching on Ukraine’s territorial integrity, supporting the Russian Federation and engaging in what the website describes as “war propaganda”.

The Myrotvorets website, established in August 2014, describes itself as the “online platform of the Centre for Research into Crimes Against the Foundations of Ukraine’s National Security, Peace and the Security of Citizens”.

Aruaa is one of two organisations that bring together veterans of the 1992–93 Georgian-Abkhaz war. Its leader, Timur Gulia, currently belongs to the opposition in the republic. The second organisation, Amtsakhara, supports the government. 

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Timur Gulia added to Myrotvorets database

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