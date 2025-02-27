Russian intelligence on Georgia

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claims that EU leaders are determined to maintain their influence in Georgia at any cost and plan to pay protest participants €120 per day as part of this effort.

“Attempts are being made to incite street protests in Georgia. The EU delegation in Tbilisi has been allocated significant funds to support and coordinate demonstrations. Each participant in anti-government rallies is set to receive up to €120 per day for their ‘work.’

A separate effort is focused on ‘shaping anti-government sentiment among the most dynamic segment of the local youth’—bloggers, journalists, IT specialists, as well as their Russian expatriate colleagues.

Under the EU program Georgian Youth for Europe, young Georgians will be offered grants of up to €50,000 for the implementation of ‘progressive’ projects. The main criterion for funding allocation is the authors’ loyalty to the West,” the statement published on the SVR website reads.

In September last year, in 2024, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) claimed that the U.S., together with the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), was planning to interfere in Georgia’s parliamentary elections to prevent the ruling Georgian Dream party from winning.

Earlier, on August 26, the SVR alleged that the U.S. was planning to stage a ‘color revolution’ in Georgia.

On July 7, the SVR claimed that the U.S. was preparing to overthrow the Georgian government through a coup.

