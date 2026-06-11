Moscow on Georgia’s foreign policy

Russia is ready to expand cooperation with Georgia and believes that Russian-Georgian ties are one of the main drivers of Georgia’s economic growth, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, Moscow views Tbilisi’s efforts to build relations with foreign partners on the basis of equality and mutual respect in a positive light and understands Georgia’s attempts to reduce external influence.

“We understand Tbilisi’s efforts to put an end to dictates from abroad and to engage with foreign partners on an equal and mutually respectful basis. We are ready to deepen Russian-Georgian ties, which serve as one of the main drivers of Georgia’s economic growth. We do this with a sincere heart and an open mind,” the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

According to Zakharova, Moscow remains open to expanding cooperation with Tbilisi, provided the relationship develops on the basis of mutual respect.

Zakharova also said the Georgian authorities had made a “firm and conscious choice” in favour of protecting the country’s sovereignty and national interests.

“Tbilisi has made a firm and conscious choice to restore the country’s sovereignty and safeguard the interests of the Georgian people. I would also add that it has chosen to restore dignity to both the country and its people,” the diplomat said.

Moscow on Georgia’s foreign policy