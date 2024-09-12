fbpx
Georgia-Russia
Georgia-Russia

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service: The U.S. and OSCE plan to interfere in Georgia's elections

Russia’s SVR on Georgian elections

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has issued a statement claiming that the U.S., together with the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), is planning to interfere in Georgia’s parliamentary elections on October 26 to prevent the ruling Georgian Dream party from winning.

The SVR reports that “10-20 days before the elections, ODIHR/OSCE will publish an interim report concluding that the country lacks the conditions for free and fair elections, and after the initial election results are announced, a statement will be made claiming the electoral process does not meet democratic standards.”

Washington’s plan is obvious and no longer surprising — to provide a reason for the pro-Western Georgian opposition to launch mass protests aimed at seizing power in the country by force,” the SVR statement reads.

Additionally, they stated that given the current situation, Russia’s decision to reduce its funding to the OSCE seems justified in order to weaken the destructive activities of this organization.

This is the third statement by Russian intelligence regarding Georgia.

On August 28, the SVR claimed that the U.S. is planning a “color revolution” in Georgia due to dissatisfaction with the country’s pre-election processes.

The SVR asserted that the ruling Georgian Dream party could secure a convincing number of votes because, “despite the Americans’ persistent efforts,” the opposition remains weak, and the alliances it has formed are unstable.

Earlier, on July 7, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service stated that the U.S. was planning to overthrow Georgia’s government through a coup.

In response, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Russia’s accusations are completely false and absurd, adding that it is particularly ironic coming from a country “that illegally occupies 20% of Georgia’s territory.”

