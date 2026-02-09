Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, February 9, Azerbaijan.
● U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance will visit Azerbaijan on February 10–11, his press secretary told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Prior to that, on February 9–10, Vance will visit Armenia. He will be accompanied by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg. It is reported that both visits are aimed at promoting the U.S. administration’s peace efforts, as well as the regional transit project “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP).
● U.S. Democratic Congressman Jim McGovern has written a letter to U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, urging him to raise the issue of the release of political prisoners during his visit to Azerbaijan. The letter states that in recent years, the Azerbaijani authorities have intensified pressure on journalists, opposition activists, and representatives of civil society. McGovern names economist and professor Gubad Ibadoglu, his brother Galib Bayramov, who is charged in the so-called “NGO case,” imprisoned opposition figure Tofig Yagublu, Ali Karimli, leader of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party, Mamed Ibrahim from the same party, civic activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Farid Mehralizadeh and his wife Nargiz Mukhtarova, Shamshad Agha, Aynur Elgunesh, and Ulviya Guliyeva, who were arrested as part of a criminal case against MeydanTV, as well as human rights defenders Rufat Safarov and Anar Mammadli.
● Azerbaijan and other countries in the region have made serious efforts to resume negotiations between Tehran and Washington on the nuclear program, according to Azerbaijani media quoting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. “If previously Europeans were involved in the negotiations, this time regional countries have joined in. They intend to help, and we respect their good intentions,” the minister said, local media reported, citing Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.
● A tenth-grade student accused of shooting a female teacher at İdrak Lyceum in Baku has been arrested for four months. He has been charged with attempted premeditated murder. The hunting rifle used in the shooting belonged to his father.
● The international badminton tournament Azerbaijan International 2026 has concluded in Baku. 347 athletes from 33 countries took part. The awards ceremony was attended by the Minister of Youth and Sports and the President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation.
