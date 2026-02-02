Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Daily morning roundup: news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
-
Monday, February 2, Azerbaijan. Another freight train carrying Russian grain has been sent through Azerbaijan to Armenia
● “Azerbaijan is concerned about the situation in the region and is ready to contribute to easing tensions. Baku supports resolving such issues through negotiations and mutual understanding,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a phone call he initiated with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
● Another freight train carrying Russian grain has transited through Azerbaijan en route to Armenia (via Georgia). The train consisted of 25 railcars with a total cargo volume of 1,746 tons. Since Azerbaijan lifted its ban on cargo transit to Armenia for the first time in more than 30 years of conflict at the end of last year, 285 railcars carrying a total of 19,900 tons of Russian grain have passed through.
● Armenia’s Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan declined to comment on reports that sugar imports from Azerbaijan may soon begin. He also refused to answer questions about the possible involvement of prominent Armenian businessman and former MP Samvel Aleksanyan in the imports. “At present, only one type of product is imported from Azerbaijan to Armenia—gasoline,” Papoyan said.
● Anar Huseynov, an activist of the opposition Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), has been administratively sentenced to 30 days in detention on charges of disobeying police and minor hooliganism. The party considers the case fabricated and politically motivated. More than 20 APFP activists are currently under arrest, including party chairman Ali Karimli. Although various charges have been brought against them, the party says all arrests are politically motivated.
● Joint operational and tactical exercises titled “Peace Shield – 2026” involving servicemen from Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates are taking place in Abu Dhabi on February 2–3. The exercise plan includes identifying and neutralizing illegal armed groups operating in mountainous terrain, restoring control over a seized vessel, freeing hostages, evacuating the wounded, preventing sabotage in populated areas, and conducting firefighting operations.
● Over the past two years, nearly 11,000 open-heart surgeries have been performed in Azerbaijan. The sharp increase is directly linked to the introduction of the mandatory health insurance system, said Ramil Aliyev, chairman of the Azerbaijan Society of Cardiovascular Surgery. He also noted that a series of heart transplants from deceased donors is planned this year, and an official patient waiting list has already been established. Azerbaijan carried out its first such transplant—the first in the Caucasus—on October 31, 2025.
● Youth Day is being celebrated in Azerbaijan today.
PHOTO: On the coast of the Caspian Sea near Baku. Photo by JAMnews
-
Monday, February 2, Georgia. The Georgian Dream–controlled parliament has begun reviewing amendments that would strictly limit foreign funding and political party activities
● Today, the parliament controlled by Georgian Dream begins reviewing a package of amendments to several laws that would further tighten restrictions on foreign funding entering the country and on political party activities. The amendments cover seven laws and will be considered in a first reading by the Legal Affairs Committee. More details on the amendments here.
● Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said he is ready to take part in media debates on any topic, including education reform, “even with those who ignorantly criticize the reform.” More on the reform here
● Education Minister Givi Mikanadze responded to protests over the announced decision to merge Georgia’s two oldest universities—Tbilisi State University and the Georgian Polytechnic University. He said the goal of the reform is to adapt public universities to market demands. After the merger, similar programs will be consolidated and resources allocated in a way that will not harm teaching staff. More details here
● Students at Tbilisi State University, who are protesting the decision to merge it with the Georgian Polytechnic University, have appealed to Kobakhidze, saying they are ready for debates on any channel and in any format, including live broadcasts. They say they have specific questions that require answers.
● U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson has once again accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of allowing Georgian ports to be used for Putin’s “shadow fleet.” “Ivanishvili’s puppet regime is turning Georgian ports into a playground for Putin’s shadow fleet. Turning off AIS trackers to move blood oil is complicity in war crimes,” Wilson wrote on X.
● Parliament is also discussing a package of measures that would make the Legal Aid Service accountable to the prime minister. The service is currently fully independent, but the amendments would give the prime minister the authority to appoint and dismiss its director and would significantly change the service’s status.
● The State Security Service’s training center has been transformed into the Academy of State Security. Officials say this is “an important step in strengthening Georgia’s state security system and adapting personnel training to modern challenges.” The academy has been granted the status of a higher education institution and will offer a one-year master’s program focused on physical, tactical, firearms, and psychological training. Admission will require a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent academic qualification. Tuition will be free of charge.
● A sharp deterioration in weather conditions is expected in western Georgia on February 3–4, with heavy precipitation, strong winds, and sea storms rated at 3–4 points. In high mountain areas, heavy snowfall, blizzards, and avalanches are expected, with possible road closures.
-
Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 26-30 January, 2026