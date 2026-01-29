Opinion: Georgia’s government risks becoming international pariah

Moscow Mechanism against Georgia

Commenting on the OSCE’s decision to apply the Moscow Mechanism to Georgia, political analyst Dimitri Tskitishvili said it would assess the scale of the regime’s anti-democratic actions and was likely to identify specific violations.

He warned this could lead to the Georgian government’s international isolation and even a loss of interest from Russia.

On 29 January, 24 OSCE member states backed a decision to activate the so-called Moscow Mechanism against Georgia — a tool used when there are concerns about a serious deterioration in a country’s human rights situation. The move предусматривает sending an independent expert mission to Georgia to assess the extent to which the country is meeting its commitments to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Dimitri Tskitishvili: “If the commission identifies specific crimes committed by the regime, this will not automatically lead to sanctions against all government leaders, but will significantly accelerate them.

This investigation could turn the ruling party, Georgian Dream, into international pariahs.

Why is this important?!

In recent months, Georgian Dream’s main objective has not been to restore the country’s EU integration, rebuild its international legitimacy, or ‘reset’ relations with the United States. Its real goal is to restore and maintain business ties with individual countries.

But under conditions of complete isolation, this will become impossible.

The regime will no longer be able to use the country to launder sanctioned and illicit capital and will lose financial resources vital to its survival.

Such a non-viable system is of no interest even to Russian oligarchs and is not needed by Russia. ‘Dream’ will turn into a burden and a headache for it.”