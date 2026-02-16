Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, February 16, Armenia. The Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal case against Garegin II, the Catholicos of All Armenians
● Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, in an interview with the TV channel Dozhd, ruled out the possibility of detaining or deporting people persecuted in Russia for political reasons. “Zero people have been deported from Armenia. If a person does not violate our laws, no criminal case is opened. There were cases when people were detained, but after clarification they were released,” he said.
● In the same interview, asked whether the Russian military base in Gyumri serves Armenia’s interests, Simonyan said: “We do not consider it appropriate to discuss this now. We asked Russian border guards to leave the airport and several locations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. But look at the map and Armenia’s challenges. I’m not saying the base is a 100% guarantee, but in our region, making sharp moves now would be wrong.”
● The ruling Civil Contract party finished a three-day vote to form its candidate list for the June 7 parliamentary elections. About 1,100 delegates selected 50 names from a pool of 280. Final ranking will be set at an early-April congress. As of late Feb. 15, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was leading.
● The Prosecutor’s Office has opened a criminal case against Garegin II, the Catholicos of All Armenians, on charges of obstructing the enforcement of a court decision related to Arman Saroyan. The Catholicos has been banned from leaving the country. The context is as follows. Arman Saroyan is one of ten bishops who supported Nikol Pashinyan in his initiative to “start a process of renewing the Church.” In December, Garegin II removed Saroyan from his post as head of the Masisatsotn Diocese. The bishop filed a lawsuit. On January 16, the court prohibited the Church from interfering with him in carrying out his duties until a final ruling. However, on January 27, the Catholicos defrocked the bishop.
The Catholicos’s lawyer stated that the “ban on Garegin II leaving Armenia is an attempt to disrupt a gathering of bishops that is to take place in Austria,” calling it a “historically shameful act by the authorities.”
In early January, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and ten bishops signed a joint statement announcing the start of a church reform process and the creation of a coordinating council. The ultimate goal is to remove Garegin II from the throne and elect a new Catholicos of All Armenians. The main accusations against Garegin II are political interference (he has a pro-Russian reputation) and violation of celibacy (he was found to have a wife and children). Read more here
● The opposition sharply condemned the opening of a criminal case against the Catholicos of All Armenians. The New Force party, led by former Yerevan mayor Hayk Marutyan, called the situation “illegal and immoral.” “All this has nothing to do with faith, and even less with the rule of law, but serves the interests of Nikol Pashinyan and his team and is driven solely by the need to strengthen their power,” the statement said. Most of Armenia’s opposition is widely regarded as having a pro-Russian reputation.
● Pashinyan said that after the elections “former presidents will be finally removed from politics.” Allies of ex-president Robert Kocharyan fired back, saying after June 7 Armenia “will not have a leader the whole nation is ashamed of.”
● Georgia’s Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili commented on a statement by the Embassy of Estonia in Georgia saying that Ambassador Marge Mardisalu‑Kahar is ending her tenure in Tbilisi and moving to a new post in Armenia. “Foreign ministries can transfer ambassadors from one position to another at their own discretion. I don’t see anything unusual in this unless the Estonian side itself attaches special significance to it,” Bochorishvili said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Embassies of various Western countries, including Estonia, have sharply criticized the Georgian authorities over democratic backsliding. Representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party, in turn, have regularly made harsh and at times insulting statements about European ambassadors.
● “If Russia is able to invest in ensuring that cargo passes through Armenia, and we receive political and economic benefits as well as security guarantees from this, then there will be no problem. But we will never sacrifice our interests for the sake of another country, even if it is a strategic partner,” Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan told journalists. He was commenting on repeated statements from Moscow about its desire to participate in implementing the regional transit route known as the “Trump Route” (TRIPP). The road would run from Azerbaijan to its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenian territory. An agreement on this project was reached at a summit of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Washington last August, with the participation of Donald Trump.
● Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, responded to a statement by Ilham Aliyev about the impossibility of granting amnesty to former military-political leaders of the former unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, who were recently sentenced in Baku to long prison terms, several of them to life imprisonment. “We continue working on their release and are pursuing this in all possible formats,” Grigoryan said.
● The U.S. Embassy in Armenia issued a warning: “Visa screening does not stop after a visa is granted. We continuously monitor visa holders to ensure they comply with U.S. laws and immigration rules. Violations may lead to visa revocation and deportation,” the statement said.
● The Armenian Weightlifting Championships have concluded. On the final day, winners were determined in the 94 kg, 110 kg, and +110 kg categories. Varazdat Lalayan won the +110 kg category with a total of 440 kg, while Garik Karapetyan took first place in the 110 kg category with 380 kg.
