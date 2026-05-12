'Nation needs spiritual strength' - Georgian politicians congratulate new Patriarch

Georgian politicians congratulate Patriarch Shio III

On 11 May, the Holy Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church elected Shio Mujiri as Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia. Twenty-two of the Synod’s 39 members voted for him. The new patriarch took the name Shio III.

Georgian politicians and political parties congratulated Shio III on his election.

The election of Shio Mujiri quickly prompted reactions from Georgia’s political parties and leaders. The coalition Lelo – Strong Georgia said that under the new patriarch’s leadership, the Georgian Orthodox Church would continue to play an important role in “national unity, social cohesion and the country’s stable development”.

The party For Georgia, led by former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, also issued a congratulatory statement. The party wished Patriarch Shio Mujiri success in “the vital mission of strengthening the nation spiritually” and said the church should remain a pillar of peace and national unity.

Georgia’s third president, Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently imprisoned, said in a statement released from Gldani prison that he hoped Patriarch Shio III would remain “as close as possible to ordinary people and as far as possible from their oppressors”.

Saakashvili also called on the new patriarch to follow the path set by Ilia II and take steps to “eradicate Russian influence and propaganda”.

Leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream also congratulated the new patriarch on his election. In a joint statement, Bidzina Ivanishvili and Ekaterine Ivanishvili said Shio III begins his service to the church and the country at a time when society “especially needs spiritual strength, unity and peace”.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said Shio III would worthily continue the “great spiritual legacy” created by Ilia II.

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili described the patriarch’s service as a “heavy burden”, while President Mikheil Kavelashvili wished the new patriarch “fruitful service pleasing to God”.

The assembly of the Georgian Orthodox Church, which met at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, elected Shio Mujiri as Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia with 22 votes. He will also serve as Archbishop of Mtskheta and Tbilisi, and Metropolitan of Pitsunda, Sukhumi and Abkhazia. The new Patriarch took the name Shio III. Iob Akhaladze received nine votes, while Grigol Berbichashvili received seven. One ballot was left blank.

Georgian politicians congratulate Patriarch Shio III