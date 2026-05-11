Epiphanius I of Ukraine congratulates Shio Mujiri on election as Patriarch of Georgia

Kyiv Metropolitan congratulates Georgian Patriarch

Epiphanius I of Ukraine has congratulated Shio Mujiri on his election as Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia.

“Today, by the grace of God and the decision of the Holy Synod of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Shio (Mujiri) of Senaki and Chkhorotsku was elected the new Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia. I sincerely congratulate the newly elected primate of the sister Georgian Orthodox Church on assuming this high and responsible ministry.”

“I wish the newly elected Patriarch many blessed years of service, wisdom, spiritual strength and God’s help in his role as the spiritual leader of the Georgian people. May the Lord bless this new chapter in the life of the Georgian Orthodox Church and guide it along the path of truth, love and peace,” Epiphanius said in a Facebook post.

Context

The assembly of the Georgian Orthodox Church, which met at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, elected Shio Mujiri by 22 votes as Archbishop of Mtskheta and Tbilisi, Metropolitan of Pitsunda, Sukhumi and Abkhazia, and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia.

The new Patriarch took the name Shio III.

Iob Akhaladze received nine votes, while Grigol Berbichashvili received seven. One ballot was left blank.

Kyiv Metropolitan congratulates Georgian Patriarch