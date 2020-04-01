Metro closes in Baku, vehicle drivers fined

The result – crowded buses and growing discontent among citizens

Under the strengthened state of emergency regulations, the Baku metro has been closed and fines imposed on vehicle drivers traveling around the city without special need.

According to official data, as of the evening of April 1, 359 cases of Covid-19 infection were recorded in Azerbaijan. Five of those infected have died, while twenty-six recovered. A strengthened quarantine regime has been introduced in the country.

In the early days of the quarantine regime, the Baku metro worked on a shorter schedule: several hours in the morning and evening. But this only made things worse – crowded cars and huge crowds in front of the station entrance.

For several days, indignation raged on social media, and in the evening of March 31, the metro was completely closed. The townspeople were ordered to ride the bus, and it is advisable not to go out at all at home without special need. In addition to ordinary buses, there were also special express trains running along the subway route. However, the problem was even more aggravated – now those who previously traveled by metro are trying to get on buses.

Although most organizations and enterprises in Azerbaijan have suspended their activities due to the quarantine, there are still many people who need to go to work every day.

As for motorists, traffic police began fining them March 29.

Over the past day, 382 cars were stopped, Contact reports. Three drivers were fined; the rest were given a warning. Apparently, this is being done at the personal initiative of the Main Directorate of Traffic Police, because in the latest Cabinet decision there are no restrictions on the movement of private cars among the list of quarantine rules.