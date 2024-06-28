"We hope that Georgia will return to the path towards the European Union." - Future NATO Secretary General

Mark Rutte on Georgia

Prime minister of the Netherlands and future NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed concern over the decisions of the Georgian authorities regarding Georgia’s accession to the European Union and expressed hope that Georgia will return to the path towards the EU. He made these remarks after the European Council meeting.

Responding to a question about NATO’s relationship with Georgia, Mark Rutte said:

“I am concerned about recent decisions regarding Georgia’s accession to the European Union. Some time ago, I briefly spoke with president Salome Zourabichvili, she is a strong leader, but she couldn’t do anything because parliament overcame the veto [imposed by the president on the controversial ‘foreign agent’ law]. Of course, we hope that Georgia will return to the path towards the EU. As for NATO, I can only say that I am proud to have been chosen.”

When asked by a journalist about the measures the European Union might take regarding Georgia, Rutte replied that now Georgian authorities must react and take action.

“First and foremost, what we expect from Georgia, from the authorities, is that now it’s their turn… [regarding reciprocal measures]. We’ll see, we’ll see, but of course, we hope that Georgia will return,” Rutte said.

The North Atlantic Council has elected Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte as the Secretary General of NATO.

He will assume office on October 1st, following the conclusion of Jens Stoltenberg’s term.