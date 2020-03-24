State of emergency restrictions toughened in Georgia
The new restrictions include but are not limited to:
- Railway traffic in the country has been completely stopped;
- Passenger transportation between cities by public transport is prohibited, however minibus travel between district centers and villages is allowed, as is travel by private vehicle;
- All kinds of sports training and cultural events are prohibited, both indoors and outdoors;
- Conferences and seminars can be held only online.
- The ban on more than 10 people gathering in one place remains in effect.
- On March 21, a state of emergency was introduced in Georgia.
- Since that time, all stores have been closed, except for grocery stores and pharmacies.