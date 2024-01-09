fbpx
Azerbaijan
In Azerbaijan, 4 infants killed in maternity ward fire

Fire at a maternity ward

Four babies have died in a fire at the Republican Maternity Center in Baku. “We need time for a thorough investigation. The perpetrators will be brought to justice,” Azerbaijan‘s Prosecutor General told reporters.

At 3 a.m. on January 9, a fire broke out in the Republican Perinatal Center. In the first official statement on the incident it was noted that the fire was extinguished in a short time, and all those who were in the hospital were evacuated with no casualties. But about an hour later, another official statement was released, saying that the bodies of four infants had been found.

“With the participation of senior officials of the General Prosecutor’s Office, the scene of the incident was inspected and necessary and urgent investigative actions were carried out. During the preliminary investigation it was established that 3 people were hospitalized in the toxicology department of the Clinical Medical Center in connection with smoke poisoning, they were provided with the necessary medical care, their condition is stable and they are planned to be discharged home for outpatient treatment.

We regret to note that the bodies of 4 infants were found dead, who were being treated in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit,” reads the general statement of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Medical Territorial Units Management Association (TƏBİB).

It is also noted that the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor’s Office opened a criminal case on the fact under Articles 225.3 (violation of fire safety rules resulting in the death of two or more people by negligence) and 314.3 (negligence resulting in the death of two or more people) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. Investigative and operational activities are currently ongoing.

“The public will be regularly informed about the progress and results of the investigation,” the joint statement reads.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, answering journalists’ questions, said that the perpetrators will be brought to justice as soon as possible:

“Unfortunately, the lives of four infants could not be saved. They were in the intensive care unit, in the barocamera. We need time for a thorough investigation. The perpetrators will be brought to justice,” the Prosecutor General said.

