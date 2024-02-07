The Georgian Public Defender urged authorities to halt winter evictions due to debts

Evictions from apartments in Georgia

On February 7, Georgian Public Defender Levan Iosseliani presented a proposal to the National Bureau of Enforcement, suggesting restrictions on the eviction process for individuals who lose their sole housing during the winter.

The Public Defender’s Office stated that the Ombudsman based this proposal on the definitions, general observations, and “best practices” of the committees of the UN International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, as well as the European Social Charter.

“The Public Defender has placed significant emphasis on the socio-economic conditions of the country, while considering the principles and rights enshrined in the Constitution of Georgia. In this context, it is imperative that the eviction procedure ensures a fair balance of conflicting interests and does not unduly favor the eviction of individuals, especially when they find themselves in particularly vulnerable situations,” stated the Ombudsman.

Protests regarding the evictions began on January 24th on Kekelidze Street in Tbilisi. During the demonstration, up to 20 people were arrested as a result of clashes with both police and executive bureau employees involved in the eviction of the Khatiashvili family due to their longstanding financial debt on a bank loan.

Several dozen people, including relatives, activists, and individuals who learned about the impending eviction through Facebook posts and wished to support the family, gathered at the scene. They attempted to resist law enforcement officers who sought to enter the apartment, remove the furniture and belongings of the Khatiashvili family, and expel its members.

The operation extended for over two hours. Upon reaching the front doors, the law enforcement officers discovered them entirely welded shut. The family had prepared to defend themselves. Eventually, utilizing special equipment and with the assistance of patrol police and EMERCOM officers, they gained entry. Subsequently, the bailiffs evicted the family from the apartment.

During the protest on Kekelidze Street, law enforcement authorities detained teachers Giorgi Khasai and Akaki Chikobava, who were later released on bail after a few days. The alleged damages to state property by Khasai and Chikobava are under dispute.

On January 24, the eviction process for the Kakiashvili family from Dadiani Street was scheduled but postponed. The Executive Bureau granted the family several months to repay the loan.