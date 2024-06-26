Terrorist attack in Dagestan

Photo: National Anti-Terrorism Committee

Terrorist attack in Dagestan

A counter-terrorism operation in Dagestan began on the evening of June 23, with the first reports of gunfire emerging around 6:00 PM. During the attack, which spanned two cities—Derbent and Makhachkala—20 people were killed and the number of injured rose to 46. The terrorists also burned down a synagogue and killed an Orthodox priest, Nikolai Kotelnikov. Meanwhile, propagandists accused the US and Ukraine of orchestrating the attack.

On Monday, June 24, regional authorities announced that all the militants had been killed by Russian security forces. It was revealed that among the attackers were relatives of Magomed Omarov, an official from the ruling United Russia party, who reportedly knew that his children held radical views. Novaya Gazeta Europe explores the connections among the terrorists, the role of MMA, and how some of the attackers communicated on social media.

Amadziyev Abdusamad Amadziyevich

One of the attackers identified by Russian media was 32-year-old Abdusamad Amadziyev, a native of Sergokala. According to his VK page, Abdusamad followed MMA and was a devout Muslim, reading various Islamic publications.

In his notebooks, besides his real name, he used the name “Sheikh Abdurakhman”—a name also used by a field commander of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria (ChRI). His phone number was linked to an Instagram account with the same ID—abdurakhman.sheikh. This account is currently inaccessible.

Abdusamad Amadziyev. Photo: VK

Omarov Osman Magomedovich

31-year-old Osman Omarov is the son of United Russia party member Magomed Omarov, who is the head of the Sergokala district. According to leaked information, Osman is registered at the same house on Pirogova Street in Sergokala. He also managed a family farm there, raising cattle. Public records show that Osman Omarov also ran a seasonal beach café called “Lemonade” in the town of Izberbash.

Besides the café, Osman was involved in construction, sold apartments, and had an interest in Turkey, participating in Russian-language Turkish relocation and cryptocurrency exchange chats. In a construction chat, he described his employees as “God-fearing people you can trust.” According to Mash, Osman and Adil Omarov worked for the company “Rov-Stroy.”

Osman Omarov is a religious person. “Novaya-Europa” found several Islamic channels in his Telegram subscriptions, one of which encourages “investing in the Quran.” This group promotes donating to pay for the education of unknown Muslims in Islam.

“You shouldn’t joke about the words ‘VaLlah’ and ‘BiLlah’ because they mention the name of Allah and are oaths by Allah. Just a small reminder, as there was a time I didn’t know myself,” Osman explained in one of his Telegram chats.

Osman and Adil Omarov. Photo: Ateo Breaking / Telegram

Kagirov Gajimurad Abdulkhalikovich

The youngest participant in the attack, 28-year-old Gajimurad Kagirov, was registered in Sergokala, though he obtained his passport in Izberbash. A former MMA fighter and student of the renowned fighter Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Kagirov likely worked for “Yandex.Taxi” in 2023, as suggested by leaked database information, and held a passenger transportation license. His records also include some traffic fines from the State Traffic Inspectorate (GIBDD).

Kagirov was likely involved in real estate in Sergokala, indicated by the Telegram groups he followed. Additionally, Gajimurad Kagirov was very religious. In several messages in a Telegram chat for a mosque on Dmitrovskoye Highway in Moscow, he shared prayers, religious images, and inquired about which mosque official would deliver the Friday khutbah (sermon). His account is currently under the name Abdullah.

Zakariyev Ali Khalimbekovich

36-year-old Ali Zakariyev ran for the Dagestan parliament from the “Fair Russia — For Truth” party and headed its local branch. Zakariyev and his relatives also lived in Sergokala.

He followed cryptocurrency and football and reportedly earned a living from apartment construction and car resale. In some chats, he mentioned his children eating a jar of something “healthy and tasty.” In 2018, according to leaked information, Ali Zakariyev had a trip with Osman Omarov to an unknown destination.

Zakariyev was also active in Turkish chat groups, including one for Turkish Muslims selling goods suitable for Muslims. The group description explicitly states that selling items “against Sharia and against the Law” is prohibited. In one of the leaked notebooks, Zakariyev’s number was listed under the name of another terrorist, Omar Osmanov.

Blocked street in Makhachkala during the terrorist attack. Photo: Sputnik / Imago Images / SNA / Scanpix / LETA

Daudov Dalgat Magomedovich

43-year-old Dalgat Daudov, like other militants, resided in Sergokala. In 2016, he headed the housing construction cooperative “Woodglade-3” and owned a Ford Mondeo. Apart from the cooperative, Daudov worked with the Omarov brothers at “Rov-Stroy.”

Daudov, like other militants, was interested in cryptocurrency and the car market. In January 2024, he inquired about installing a diagnostic program for Russian cars. Since 2021, his Telegram account has been named “Talha,” possibly referring to the Sunni tradition of the “ten who were promised paradise,” where Prophet Muhammad assured the first Muslims they would enter paradise.