Georgia considers criminalising rejection of government legitimacy

Georgia’s proposed new ban

The parliament dominated by Georgian Dream has put forward a new legislative initiative introducing criminal liability for rejecting the legitimacy of an elected government. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has backed the proposal.

The government says the measure is needed to protect the constitutional order. Critics, however, view the initiative as a threat to freedom of expression.

What Kobakhidze says

Irakli Kobakhidze, speaking while in Dubai, commented on the parliamentary initiative and said he hoped the bill would be “seen through to the end”. He argued that the constitutional order is the foundation of any state governed by the rule of law and that everyone is obliged to recognise the country’s constitutional principles.

Kobakhidze insists that the draft law does not contradict freedom of expression.

“One thing is freedom of opinion, another is the stability of the constitutional order, which is one of the highest interests,” he said. “A country cannot develop peacefully if it is constantly in a state of sabotage.”

According to the prime minister from the ruling Georgian Dream party, the legitimacy of Georgia’s constitutional institutions is in fact recognised by everyone. He claims that statements to the contrary are often aimed at maintaining tension inside the country.

What the new ban in Georgia would entail

The initiative was introduced by Levan Machavariani, a lawmaker from the ruling Georgian Dream party. Speaking in parliament on 3 February, he said criminal liability should apply to those who:

refuse to recognise the legitimacy of the elected government;

claim that the country is ruled by occupying forces;

call on others to spread such claims.

The proposal was voiced during a plenary session at the first reading of a draft law amending the legislation on grants.

