Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

Monday, June 3, Georgia. "The US will oppose Russia's attempts to overthrow freedom and democracy in Georgia," - Richard Hudson
● With the participation of tens of thousands of people, Tbilisi hosted the “Musicians for a European Future” marathon. An open-air concert by music stars at Republic Square became another massive protest against the “foreign agents” law and a public demand to return the country to the path of European integration. The marathon encouraged everyone to donate to a special bank account from which the fines imposed on protest participants by the courts are paid. It was reported that in just three hours of the concert, 250,000 lari (about $95,000) was raised.
● Forced migrants from Abkhazia held a protest in Tbilisi against the “foreign agents” law and for Georgia’s European integration.
● The Helsinki Commission has distributed a statement from US Senator Richard Hudson: “Vladimir Putin is a dictator who wants to restore the Soviet Union by any means. The US will always oppose Putin’s attempts to overthrow freedom and democracy. The MEGOBARI Act (which includes imposing sanctions on those who supported the “foreign agents” law in Georgia) is an important step in supporting Georgia’s democratic aspirations and opposing the spread of Russian influence in the country.”
● Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili accused activists from the National Movement (Mikheil Saakashvili’s party) of persecuting people who support the “foreign agents” law.
● Tsotne Koberidze, a member of the opposition party “Girchi – More Freedom,” reported that several unknown individuals ambushed him at a bus stop near his home and tried to beat him, even using a stun gun.
● Businessman Mamuka Khazaradze, leader of the “Lelo” party, accused the authorities of undermining the deep-sea port project in Anaklia, Western Georgia. “You deprived the Georgian people of the prospects and hundreds of thousands of jobs that this project, in partnership with the EU and the US, provided. If you hadn’t persecuted us and this project, the port in Anaklia would have been operational by 2020.” Late last week, it was announced that the main investor in the Anaklia port construction project would be a Chinese consortium. However, Georgian NGOs report that companies in the consortium are under Western sanctions.
● MEP Miriam Lexmann condemned the attack on the National Movement’s office, where several dozen people vandalized the building in the middle of the night, breaking windows and damaging furniture. Lexmann said she was speaking not only on her own behalf but also on behalf of the European People’s Party. “You don’t need to be a genius to figure out the source and reasons for this intimidation. This spiral of democratic retreat requires a firm response,” she said.
● Journalists are repeatedly asking the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, about his stance on the expected Western sanctions against him and his family. Several months ago, Garibashvili was at the center of a scandal when he chartered a private jet to take his son to study in the US. “You are asking me unserious questions, I am already tired. Do not worry about my son. I will take care of my family myself,” Garibashvili told journalists. Here are more details about the sanctions the US Senate is preparing against those in Georgia who supported the “foreign agents” law.
● In Georgia, a scandal surrounds the rehabilitation project of a stadium in Zugdidi, Western Georgia. 14 million lari (about $5 million) was spent on its construction. However, the football federation refused to accept it due to serious problems: safety system failures, 370 seats with obstructed views of the field, and a surrounding concrete wall that poses a health threat to players in collisions. Now, the state plans to spend an additional 16 million lari on the stadium’s reconstruction, as revealed in a tender announcement.
Photo JAMnews/David Pipia
Monday, June 3, Azerbaijan. Economist and blogger Farid Mehralyzade has been implicated in the "Abzas Media" case and sentenced to 3 months of pre-trial detention
● Economist and blogger Farid Mehralyzade has been sentenced to 3 months and 20 days of pre-trial detention. He is the latest figure involved in the “Abzas Media” case and is also charged under the criminal code article “smuggling committed by a group of persons.”
● Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev met with his colleagues from Turkey and Uzbekistan, Akif Cagatay and Alisher Peygamov. They discussed the prospects of relations between the countries and regional issues of mutual interest.
● A foundation-laying ceremony for the small hydroelectric power plant “Malybey” took place in Lachin (Karabakh). The project is being implemented by the Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC), and Turkey’s Demirören Holding and Arges Energy Teal.
● A 67-year-old man fell onto the tracks at the “28 May” metro station in Baku. He died at the scene. The cause of his fall is unknown.
● “Karabakh” won the Azerbaijan Football Cup for the eighth time, defeating the “Zira” team 2-1 in the final match.
● On June 1, Children’s Day, an international children’s art festival was held in Shusha (Karabakh). About 250 schoolchildren from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Hungary participated in the event.
● The first circus on the Baku Caspian coast has opened. The audience was presented with the “Legends of Monte Carlo” program. The auditorium accommodates 1,250 people, and the arena has a diameter of 13 meters.
● Baku will open its first dolphinarium on the Caspian Sea coast within the next two years.
Monday, June 3, Armenia. Round-the-clock restoration work on the railway damaged by flooding
● Five Armenian lawyers held a demonstration on Anrapetutyan Street in central Yerevan, at the spot where “red berets” detained National Assembly deputy Ashot Simonyan on May 27, who was participating in opposition protests.
● Round-the-clock restoration work is ongoing on the section of railway damaged by flooding in northern Armenia (pictured). Transportation of people, food, essential items, and equipment to the villages of Karkop, Chochkan, and Big and Small Ayrum has been organized.
● For International Children’s Day, Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations rescuers delivered toys to villages along the Debed River, which are temporarily cut off from bridges and roads due to flooding (pictured).
● For International Bicycle Day, Nikol Pashinyan published a video of himself riding a bicycle, promoting a healthy lifestyle.
