Georgian opposition signs charter to unite for elections

Georgian opposition charter

On May 26, during her speech at the Independence Day ceremony, Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili presented the “Georgian Charter,” offering cooperation to pro-European opposition parties.

Today, on June 3, the charter was signed by seven opposition parties.

The “Girchi” party and the party of former prime minister Giorgi Gakharia, “For Georgia,” did not join the charter.

According to the representative of the “For Georgia” party, Beka Liluashvili, they support and fully endorse part of the reforms outlined in the charter, committing to supporting the implementation of these reforms, but they cannot take responsibility for holding early elections. The parliamentary “Girchi” party also supports the initiative, although it will not sign the charter.

What is the “Georgian Charter”?

The “Georgian Charter” is a kind of action plan presented by president Salome Zourabichvili, aimed at uniting the pro-European opposition as a counterbalance to the pro-Russian government in the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, 2024.

All opposition parties signing the charter will participate in the parliamentary elections on October 26 in whatever form they choose. The charter does not obligate them to anything.

On one side of the elections will be the current ruling party “Georgian Dream,” and on the other side will be the united pro-European opposition.

Voters coming to the elections will essentially choose the country’s foreign policy course. These elections are intended to serve as a kind of referendum, where people decide whether to vote for pro-European opposition parties or for the pro-Russian “Georgian Dream.”

According to Zurabishvili’s plan, the opposition will form an interim government, which will work for several months. During this time, it will carry out important reforms to bring the country closer to Europe, after which further parliamentary elections will be held.

According to politicians who signed the charter, unity is what society expects from them now.