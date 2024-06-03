fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Foreign agents' law in Georgia
Foreign agents' law in Georgia

Georgian opposition signs charter to unite for elections

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian opposition charter

On May 26, during her speech at the Independence Day ceremony, Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili presented the “Georgian Charter,” offering cooperation to pro-European opposition parties.

Today, on June 3, the charter was signed by seven opposition parties.

The “Girchi” party and the party of former prime minister Giorgi Gakharia, “For Georgia,” did not join the charter.

According to the representative of the “For Georgia” party, Beka Liluashvili, they support and fully endorse part of the reforms outlined in the charter, committing to supporting the implementation of these reforms, but they cannot take responsibility for holding early elections.

The parliamentary “Girchi” party also supports the initiative, although it will not sign the charter.

What is the “Georgian Charter”?

The “Georgian Charter” is a kind of action plan presented by president Salome Zourabichvili, aimed at uniting the pro-European opposition as a counterbalance to the pro-Russian government in the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, 2024.

All opposition parties signing the charter will participate in the parliamentary elections on October 26 in whatever form they choose. The charter does not obligate them to anything.

On one side of the elections will be the current ruling party “Georgian Dream,” and on the other side will be the united pro-European opposition.

Voters coming to the elections will essentially choose the country’s foreign policy course. These elections are intended to serve as a kind of referendum, where people decide whether to vote for pro-European opposition parties or for the pro-Russian “Georgian Dream.”

According to Zurabishvili’s plan, the opposition will form an interim government, which will work for several months. During this time, it will carry out important reforms to bring the country closer to Europe, after which further parliamentary elections will be held.

According to politicians who signed the charter, unity is what society expects from them now.

Political leaders listen to Salome Zourabichvili's speech outside the presidential palace on May 26, 2024. Photo: Presidential Administration. Georgian opposition charter
Political leaders listen to Salome Zourabichvili’s speech outside the presidential palace on May 26, 2024. Photo: Presidential Administration

Most read

1

Georgia’s "foreign agents" law is now a reality. When will it take effect and who will it impact?

2

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from May 27-31, 2024

3

Can the port of Chabahar help Armenia overcome its lack of access to the sea? Opinion

4

Why does Russia need a consulate in Khankendi? Comment from Baku

5

"Appointing the archbishop as Armenia's prime minister is the wrong path" - Opinion

6

EU in the South Caucasus: Can Brussels become a geopolitical player?

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews