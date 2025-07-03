Georgian Dream’s foreign ministry expressed solidarity with Iran over “Israeli regime attack victims"

Georgia’s solidarity with Iran

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Georgian Dream government Alexander Khvtisiashvili expressed solidarity with Iran at an event held at the Iranian embassy in Tbilisi, dedicated to the opening of a “Martyrs’ Memorial” for those “killed in attacks by the Israeli regime on Iran’s territorial integrity,” according to a statement from the Iranian embassy.

The events took place on June 30 and July 1 and were attended by: Georgian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili

The ambassadors of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan to Georgia

Iraq’s chargé d’affaires

China’s military attaché

Representatives of religious groups, including the head of Georgia’s Muslim Department

Members of the Iranian diaspora and Georgian Iranologists

A representative of the Israeli embassy told Formula TV that Israel was “deeply disappointed” by Georgian Dream’s participation in the solidarity event with Iran.

Georgia’s opposition also condemned the move. “This is yet another immoral act by the Ivanishvili regime and does not reflect the views of the Georgian people,” said the opposition coalition “Coalition for Change.”

U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson, a Republican and vocal supporter of Donald Trump, wrote on X: “The anti-American Georgian Dream regime went to the embassy of the terrorist regime in Tehran for an event dedicated to the “Memorial of the Martyrs Killed in the Israeli Regime Attack” and expressed solidarity with terrorists. Georgian Dream loves terrorist Iran & the Chinese Communist Party and hates America.”

Statement from the Iranian Embassy

“On Monday and Tuesday, June 30 and July 1, 2024, the Embassy of Iran in Tbilisi held a memorial event honoring the martyrs who lost their lives during the armed attack by the Israeli regime on Iran’s territorial integrity.

The event was attended by Georgia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Khvtisiashvili, along with members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Tbilisi. They signed the book of condolences opened at the embassy, expressing their sympathy and solidarity with Iran.

We are deeply grateful to our friends and partners for their support and compassion during this difficult time.”

Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia Alexander Khvtisiashvili signs the “Book of Martyrs” at the Iranian Embassy in Tbilisi. The photo was published by the embassy

Clarification from the Georgian Dream-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs

“On June 13, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia responded to the escalation in the Middle East with an official statement. We are deeply concerned about the growing tensions in the region, which pose a threat to regional security. We particularly emphasize the importance of diplomatic efforts to ensure de-escalation and stability.

On June 26, 2025, the Embassy of Iran sent an official note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informing us of the opening of a book of condolences at the Iranian Embassy. In this context, an appropriate entry was made in the book of condolences opened in Tbilisi in connection with the deaths of Iranian citizens.”

“Iran has always supported Georgia and now expects support in return”

On June 20, at the height of Israel’s military operation in Iran, the Iranian Embassy in Georgia released the following statement in response to a Georgian journalist’s question about Tbilisi’s position on the Iran–Israel conflict:

“Iran has always respected Georgia’s independence and supported the Georgian people in critical moments, including during the 2006 energy crisis. Iran has also consistently supported Georgia’s territorial integrity on international platforms.

Today, in the face of open aggression and war crimes, we expect the international community — including our friends in Georgia — to take a stand based on the same unwavering principles of international law and humanitarian values.

We hope that Georgia will adopt a principled and legally grounded approach on this matter and openly condemn these serious violations of international law, as upholding these principles serves the interests of stability and security for all nations.”

The Israeli military launched an operation against Iran’s nuclear facilities and weapons depots on June 13. On the night of June 21–22, U.S. military bombers struck Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, prompting Iran to respond with a missile attack on a U.S. military base in Qatar.

Israel and the U.S. stated that Iran was close to developing nuclear weapons — something they said could not be allowed. Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes.

On June 24, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran had come into effect. Trump declared that Iran’s nuclear facilities had been destroyed.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei congratulated the Iranian people on their “victory” over Israel and the United States. In response, Donald Trump sharply criticized Khamenei for “lying” and said he had decided not to lift sanctions on Iran.

