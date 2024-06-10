Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, June 10, Georgia. Political flash mob: Citizens confront ruling party deputies, calling them traitors, then share videos online
● Today, the parliament will discuss the bill “on the prohibition of LGBT propaganda.” Read more here
● The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned yesterday’s parliamentary elections in the Tskhinvali region (South Ossetia), stating that “these ‘elections’ grossly violate Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” The EU also made a statement on this issue. “The European Union remains a staunch supporter of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said Peter Stano, spokesperson for the EU High Representative.
● The Georgian national football team defeated Montenegro 3-1 in a friendly match. Goals were scored by Otar Kiteishvili, Giorgi Kvilitaia, and Budi Zivzivadze. This was the team’s final match in Germany before heading to Euro 2024.
● The parliament will soon discuss a government initiative to exempt individuals arrested for violating COVID-19 regulations from administrative fines and criminal liability.
● Levan Khabaishvili replaced by Tina Bokuchava as the chairperson of the “National Movement.” According to Khabaishvili, he resigned from his post due to health reasons. Former National Movement chairperson Nika Melia alleges “political corruption within the party.” Read more here
● A video went viral on social media showing a local resident confronting Irakli Zarkua, a ruling party deputy, and calling him a “traitor and a slave.” Zarkua was caught on camera while waiting outside for his son, who was attending a dance class. Zarkua is one of the 84 deputies who voted for the “foreign agents” law. People are increasingly recording such videos when they encounter ruling party deputies in the streets or public places to express their condemnation and outrage.
● On the evening of June 9, heavy rain, wind, and hail hit almost the entire territory of Georgia. Gardens and vineyards in Kakheti and Imereti suffered significant damage. A landslide occurred on the Rikoti Pass, leading to a two-hour closure of the main road connecting western and eastern Georgia (shown in the video).
● A fire broke out at the Batumi port due to a warehouse containing tires catching fire. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Monday, June 10, Armenia. The Russian Foreign Ministry protests following the visit of Armenian officials to Bucha in Ukraine
● Armenia will not participate in approving the annual CSTO budget and funding the organization, stated Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ani Balyan. Due to Armenia’s refusal to make contributions, adjustments to the CSTO budget for 2024 are necessary. However, Yerevan does not object to limited decisions regarding the budget structure adopted on November 23, 2023.
● The protest movement declared continuous street actions and strikes for four days without interruption. “We must be on the streets to assert our will. Our demand remains the resignation of the Prime Minister, but other political decisions discussed in the square are not excluded and are subject to discussion,” said Archbishop Bagrat Galstyan, the protest leader, which began with demands to halt and reform the demarcation process with Azerbaijan.
● Protesters staged an action at government dachas, leading to altercations and clashes with police. Subsequently, dozens of protesters spent the entire night in tents in downtown Yerevan.
● Parliamentary opposition will convene on June 11 with the agenda of the government’s resignation.
● The Russian Foreign Ministry sent a protest note to the Armenian Foreign Ministry after Armenian officials’ visit to Bucha in Ukraine, a city that became a symbol of brutality and savage killings of civilians committed by Russian military. “We consider the visit of Nor-Nork district head Tigran Ter-Margaryan and Armenian mission representative Vladimir Karapetyan to Bucha as a blatantly unfriendly step from official Yerevan,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. She also expressed concern over “Armenian representatives providing assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and making unacceptable statements against Russia.”
● Yerevan hosted the annual Yerevan Wine Days 2024 festival featuring over 700 local wine producers, restaurants, and bars (pictured). Additionally, wine tours across Armenia were presented as part of the festival.
Monday, June 10, Azerbaijan. Ilham Aliyev advocated for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem
● President Ilham Aliyev will visit Ankara today at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
● “Azerbaijan’s position is clear – an independent Palestinian state must be established, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” said Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with the President of Egypt during his visit to the country.
● Turkish astronaut Cihan Güneş successfully completed his mission in outer space. His flight lasted 1 hour 20 minutes. During the mission, the astronaut wore a uniform embroidered with the flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan.
● Military serviceman Jahangir Tofiq oglu Guseynov went missing on June 9 under unclear circumstances in the direction of the settlement of Gyunnut in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
● Two Azerbaijani border guards died from a lightning strike in Lankaran.
● Former “What? Where? When?” player Rovshan Askerov, declared a “foreign agent” in Russia, faces another criminal case for violating rules associated with this status. He faces up to two years in prison. Askerov is a citizen of Russia but does not reside there. He was listed as a foreign agent in Russia in December 2023 and has been fined three times for violating the rules of foreign agents. He was previously arrested in absentia on charges of rehabilitating Nazism and is currently on the federal wanted list.
● Azerbaijan has lifted the ban on the import and transit of small ruminants from Georgia, announced the National Food Agency. It was introduced on April 24 due to the registration of plague among animals in the border region of Kvemo Kartli in Georgia.
● Azerbaijan confirmed its participation in the international popular music contest “Intervision” hosted by Russia. It is reported that more than 16 countries have confirmed their participation.
● Azerbaijan hosted its first “Apricot Festival”. The event in Shamakhi featured dishes from the national cuisine, including apricot jams and juices.
● Another hot air balloon festival took place in Shamakhi, Azerbaijan.
