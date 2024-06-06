Prime minister of Georgia: "Relations with the US need a reboot"

Georgian PM on the US

Georgia‘s prime minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, stated that Georgian-American relations need a reboot. He added that the “language of blackmail,” which, according to Georgian authorities, the United States is trying to use with them, is “not good” and does not contribute to improving relations.

“When it comes to defense, it is important for us to continue cooperation with the American side in the defense sphere and deepen it further. Here, I will clearly say one thing — the continuation of cooperation in the defense sphere is equally important for both the Georgian side and the American side.

Based on this, I do not know if they intend to cut anything in this regard, but it will be equally harmful to the interests of both our country and the American side. Therefore, I think everyone should act pragmatically, this is my call to everyone. Our interest and desire are to improve Georgian-American relations,” Kobakhidze said.

The prime minister also mentioned the recently adopted “foreign agents” law which is the main reason for the strained relations with the United States. According to Kobakhidze, “this is a law on transparency, which has made a significant contribution to further strengthening sovereignty.”

Earlier, US secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States would drastically revise its relations with Georgia.

“We hope that Georgia’s leaders will take steps towards the country’s democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. In the process of reviewing relations between the two countries, we will make decisions on our own actions taking into account Georgia’s actions,” the Secretary of State said.

Additionally, the US is imposing sanctions against the Georgian government and members of their families. The Political Council of the ruling party “Georgian Dream” deemed this decision disgraceful and a gross attempt to limit Georgia’s independence and sovereignty.

