Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video
-
Monday, May 27, Georgia. Discussion has commenced in parliament regarding the president's veto of the "foreign agents" law
● Georgia marked Independence Day with two simultaneous yet contrasting events. While festivities led by the ruling party took place on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi, a march of up to 100,000 protesters against the “foreign agents” law and in favor of Georgia’s return to the path of European integration unfolded in the Vake district. Opposing speeches at the solemn ceremony were delivered by the president and the prime minister, with the prime minister even referring to the president as a “traitor.” A brief summary is available here:
President Salome Zurabishvili’s speech
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s speech
● Today at 9:00, the parliamentary committee on legal affairs commenced discussions on the president’s veto of the “foreign agents” law. A protest rally urging the non-overriding of the veto is ongoing outside the parliament building.
● U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “We urge Georgia’s leaders to take steps in the right direction.”
● In her May 26 speech, the President introduced the “Georgian Charter,” proposing unity among all pro-European opposition parties. She emphasized that the agreement does not entail a unified electoral list or any form of political alliance.
● Opposition parties such as “Ahali,” “Lelo,” “European Georgia,” “Girchi – More Freedom,” “Droa,” and the “National Movement” have already joined the “Georgian Charter” proposed by the president.
● Executive Secretary of the “Georgian Dream” Mamuka Mdinaradze commented: “Zurabishvili presented not a Georgian, but a local military charter.”
● The Kremlin didn’t approve of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s speech at the Independence Day celebrations. The Prime Minister stated that Georgia, along with Abkhazians and Ossetians, would join the European Union by 2030. Responding to this, Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian Federation Council’s International Affairs Committee, expressed his wishes, saying, “Speculating about how Georgia will live in 2030, no one can prohibit. They want to live in one state with Abkhazia and South Ossetia or, perhaps, with some other states – this is speculation. The main thing now is to ensure that the law identifies individuals maintained by foreign states and engaged in political and information activities. This is what we should base our actions on. The rest is just deceitful speculation,” Karasin said.
● Flooding occurred in the Marneuli district, as well as in adjacent areas of Armenia, submerging residential homes and various structures. Read and watch more here
Photo: JAMnews/David Pipia
-
Monday, May 27, Armenia. Consequences of the flooding in Armenia: 269 people have been evacuated, and another 120 residents have been rescued
● Since morning, police have been dispersing protesters who have blocked roads in central Yerevan. They are conducting acts of civil disobedience, demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan. There have been arrests.
● Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan has been nominated as the sole candidate for prime minister by the protest movement (pictured). It is expected that he will lead the interim government after Nikol Pashinyan resigns. Galstanyan has even suspended his 30-year spiritual service to participate in political processes.
● Consequences of the flooding in Armenia: 269 people have been evacuated, and another 120 residents of Lori and Tavush have been rescued. Three people have died. Due to the overflow of the Debed River, the 31st kilometer of the Vanadzor-Alaverdi road towards Georgia is flooded, with a section of about 50 meters collapsed. Seven bridges and 70 structures are damaged. In Tavush, two bridges have collapsed, one is damaged, three residential houses are destroyed, and 45 houses, two hotels, and 18 other buildings are flooded (pictured).
● The embassies of France and the United States, along with the EU Ambassador to Armenia, Vasilis Maragos, have expressed solidarity with the residents of Lori and Tavush, as well as with the country’s authorities, and offer condolences to the flood victims.
● The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has reported the death of serviceman Ararat Aroyan. He sustained life-threatening injuries under undisclosed circumstances. Despite the efforts of hospital staff, the soldier could not be saved.
-
Monday, May 27, Azerbaijan. "Hosting COP29 in Baku is a good opportunity for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia"
● President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree granting clemency to 154 individuals, including five from Afghanistan, two from Turkey, and one from Russia. The pardon does not extend to political prisoners.
● “Hosting COP29 in Baku is a good opportunity for a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Yerevan has lifted its veto on Azerbaijan’s bid to host COP29, and in return, Baku has agreed to include Armenia in the conference’s executive committee. This demonstrates that both countries are capable of resolving their differences through direct bilateral talks,” said Elchin Amirbekov, a representative of the Azerbaijani president for special assignments.
● In the town of Hadrut, Armenian troops’ abandoned position revealed an air defense system, as reported by the defense ministry. It is noted that the system, which includes the operational missile guidance station “1S32” from the 2K11 Krug air defense system, along with several launcher units “2P24” equipped with guided anti-aircraft missiles “3M8,” was found in working condition.
● The first freight train from Azerbaijan arrived in Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. The train delivered 632 tons of plastic raw materials in 20 containers. The modernization and expansion works on the 184 km Georgian section of the BTK railway have been ongoing since 2023 and were completed on May 20, 2024.
● The Kura River has overflowed in Azerbaijan due to heavy rains in some parts of the country, but there is no threat to populated areas. The situation is under control, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
● Baku was shrouded in a dust haze throughout Sunday (pictured). The cause remains unclear.
● The Azerbaijan Automobile Federation organized the first “Speed Festival” in Baku (pictured). The event includes a car exhibition, races, and drift shows featuring US Legend Cars.
● Azerbaijani para-athlete Lamia Velieva became a four-time world champion. The 22-year-old athlete surpassed her competitors by running the 400-meter distance in 55.03 seconds in the T13 category in Kobe, Japan.
-
Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from May 20-24, 2024