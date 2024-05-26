The US Senate is preparing lists of individuals "undermining Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration" for stringent sanctions

Sanctions for Georgian officials and lawmakers

US Senators Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat) and Jim Risch (Republican) have introduced a bill on May 24th requiring Secretary of State Antony Blinken to present Congress with lists of “individuals undermining Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration” within 120 days of the bill’s passage.

🟥 The bill calls for stringent sanctions against these individuals and their family members.

Statement of Policy

It shall be the policy of the United States to support the constitutionally stated aspirations of Georgia to become a member of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which (1) is made clear under Article 78 of the Constitution of Georgia; and (2) is supported by 86 percent of the citizens of Georgia.

It is the sense of Congress that:

(1) acts of blocking Euro-Atlantic integration in Georgia, due to undue influence from corrupt or oligarchic forces, constitute a form of corruption;

(2) the United States should consider travel restrictions or sanctions on individuals responsible for any actions preventing Georgia from moving toward Euro-Atlantic integration, which include acts of violence or intimidation against Georgian citizens, members of civil society, and members of an opposition political party;

(3) the United States, in response to recent events in Georgia, should reassess whether recent actions undertaken by individuals in Georgia should result in the imposition of sanctions by the United States for acts of significant corruption and human rights abuses;

(4) the United States should consider revoking the visas of nationals of Georgia and their family members who— (A) live in the United States; and (B) are determined to meet the criteria described in section 103(a).

Overall, the bill outlines the following categories:

Inadmissibility of officials of government of Georgia and certain other individuals involved in blocking Euro-Atlantic integration.

Imposition of sanctions with respect to undermining peace, security, stability, sovereignty, or territorial integrity of Georgia.

Sanctions with respect to broader corruption in Georgia.

Review of foreign assistance to Georgia

Sense of congress regarding suspension of United States-Georgia strategic dialogue.

Defense cooperation with Georgia.

Additional measures to support the Georgian people

Democracy and rule-of-law programming.

Report on disinformation and corruption in Georgia.

Who will face sanctions if found to be obstructing Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration?

Not later than 90 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary shall identify and make a determination as to whether any of the following foreign persons has knowingly engaged in significant acts of corruption, or acts of violence or intimidation in relation to the blocking of Euro-Atlantic integration in Georgia:

1.

Any individual who, on or after January 1, 2012, has served as a member of the Parliament of the Government of Georgia, as a senior staff member of the Parliament of the Government of Georgia, or as a current or former senior official of a Georgian political party.

2.

Any individual who is serving as an official in a leadership position working on behalf of the Government of Georgia, including law enforcement, intelligence, judicial, or local or municipal government.

3.

An immediate family member of an official described in paragraph (1) or a person described in paragraph (2).

Current visas revoked

🟥 The visa or other entry documentation of any alien described in subsection is subject to immediate revocation regardless of the issue date of such visa or documentation.

Not later than 90 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary shall submit a written report to the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Senate and the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives that— (1) lists any foreign person for whom the Secretary has determined has knowingly engaged in an activity described in subsection (a); and (2) a detailed justification for each such positive determination.

Imposition of sanctions with respect to undermining peace, security, stability, sovereignty, or territorial integrity of Georgia

(1) The sanctions described in subsection shall be applied to any foreign person the President determines, on or after the date of the enactment of this Act is responsible for, complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in or attempted to engage in, actions or policies, including ordering, controlling, or otherwise directing acts that are intended to undermine the peace, security, stability, sovereignty, or territorial integrity of Georgia;

(2) Is or has been a leader or official of an entity that has, or whose members have, engaged in any activity described in paragraph (1);

🟥 (3) Is an immediate family member of a person subject to sanctions for conduct described in paragraph (1) or (2) who benefitted from such conduct.

Sanctions described

(1) BLOCKING OF PROPERTY.

Notwithstanding the requirements under section 202 of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701), the President shall exercise all authorities granted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) to the extent necessary to block and prohibit all transactions in property and interests in property of a foreign person subject to subsection (a) if such property and interests in property are in the United States, come within the United States,

🟥 or are or come within the possession or control of a United States person.

(2) INELIGIBILITY FOR VISAS, ADMISSION, OR PAROLE.

An alien described in subsection shall be inadmissible to the United States;

ineligible to receive a visa or other documentation to enter the United States;

and otherwise ineligible to be admitted or paroled into the United States or to receive any other benefit under the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1101 et seq.).

(3) CURRENT VISAS REVOKED.

🟥 The visa or other entry documentation of any alien described in subsection (a) is subject to revocation regardless of the issue date of the visa or other entry documentation.

The President may waive the application of sanctions under this section with respect to a foreign person for renewable periods not to exceed 180 days if, not later than 15 days before the date on which such waiver is to take effect, the President submits to the appropriate committees of Congress a written determination and justification that the waiver is in the national security interests of the United States.

Sanctions with respect to broader corruption in Georgia

Not later than 180 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the President shall submit to the appropriate committees of Congress a report that includes a list of all foreign persons about whom the Secretary has made a positive determination pursuant to [previous] section.

SANCTIONS DESCRIBED

The sanctions described in this subsection are sanctions applicable with respect to a person for acts of significant corruption, involvement in human rights abuses, or harmful foreign activities in Georgia;

🟥 (1) Under Executive Order 14024 – 50 U.S.C. 1701 note, relating to blocking property of certain persons with respect to specified harmful foreign activities of the Government of the Russian Federation;

(2) Executive Order 13818 – 50 U.S.C. 1701 note; relating to blocking the property of persons involved in serious human rights abuse or corruption.

United States strategy toward Georgia

It is the policy of the United States to express that if the Government of Georgia proceeds to pass the foreign agents law and other legislation further inhibiting its ability to advance its accession into the European Union the United States Government’s policy toward Georgia should take into consideration these updated circumstances.

🟥 The United States should review all forms of foreign and security assistance made available to the Government of Georgia;

And to reevaluate its policy toward the Government of Georgia if the Government of Georgia takes the required steps:

(A) to reorient itself toward its European Union accession agenda;

and (B) to advance policy or legislation reflecting the express wishes of the Georgian people.

Not later than 90 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of State and the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, in coordination with the heads of other relevant Federal departments and agencies, shall submit to the appropriate congressional committees a detailed strategy which shall:

(1) outline specific objectives for enhancing bilateral ties which reflect the current domestic political environment in Georgia;

(2) determine what tools, resources, and funding should be available and

🟥 assess whether Georgia should remain the second-highest recipient of United States funding in the Europe and Eurasia region;

(3) determine the extent to which the United States should continue to invest in its defense partnership with Georgia;

(4) explore how the United States can continue to support civil society and independent media organizations in Georgia;

(5) determine whether the Government of Georgia remains committed to expanding trade ties with the United States and Europe and whether the United States Government should continue to invest in Georgian projects.

Report on review of foreign assistance to Georgia

Not later than 60 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary, in coordination with the USAID Administrator and other relevant Federal agencies, shall submit a report to the appropriate congressional committees that outlines all assistance provided by any United States Government agency to the Government of Georgia that are not explicitly focused on democracy or rule of law.

🟥 Suspension of projects

Not later than 60 days after the date on which the report required under subsection (a) is submitted, the Secretary shall (1) suspend all projects in Georgia carried out by the Department of State or other United States Government agencies that primarily provide material aid, reputational advantage, or sustenance to state actors, officials, or their proxies who undermine the democracy of Georgia and enable Russian aggression within and outside of Georgia;

🟥 Reprogramming

The Secretary may reprogram any amounts that cannot be absorbed to support democracy and rule-of-law initiatives in Georgia to other initiatives taking place in other countries in the Europe and Eurasia region after notifying the appropriate congressional committees.

No amounts appropriated or otherwise made available by the Act entitled ‘‘An Act Making emergency supplemental appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, and for other purposes’’, approved April 24, 2024 (Public Law 118–50) may be obligated or expended for any assistance to Georgia unless the Secretary certifies to the appropriate congressional committees that;

(A) such obligation or expenditure is in the vital national security interest of the United States;

or (B) the Government of Georgia is taking measures to represent the democratic wishes of the citizens of Georgia; and to uphold its constitutional obligation to advance membership in the European Union and NATO.

Sense of congress regarding suspension of United States-Georgia strategic dialogue

It is the sense of Congress that the Secretary should suspend the United States-Georgia Strategic Partnership Commission, established through the United States-Georgia Charter on Strategic Partnership on January 9, 2009, until after the Government of Georgia takes measures:

(1) to represent the democratic wishes of the citizens of Georgia;

(2) to uphold its constitutional obligation to advance the country towards membership in the European Union and NATO.

Defense cooperation with Georgia

It is the sense of Congress that the United States is proud of the strong defense relationship between the United States and Georgia, which was cemented in 2002 through a Defense Cooperation Agreement; and further enhanced in October 2021 by the Georgia Defense and Deterrence Enhancement Initiative.

Congress is grateful to the Georgian Defense forces for their contributions to international peacekeeping missions, including:

(the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission;

the European Union Military Operation in the Central African Republic;

its deployment of forces in support of United States forces in Iraq from 2006 to 2008;

is grateful to the Georgian Ministry of Defense’s contributions toward the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (referred to in this section as the ‘‘ISAF’’) in Afghanistan, whereby Georgia was one of the largest contributors of troops per capita for a non-NATO 25 country;

and 32 Georgian soldiers died and 280 Georgian soldiers were wounded in support of the ISAF mission.

Not later than 120 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Defense shall conduct a defense review.

🟥 It should to determine whether the United States, in response to recent political developments in Georgia, should continue to support the military needs of Georgia.

Additional measures to support the Georgian people

It is the policy of the United States:

to continue supporting the ongoing development of democratic values in Georgia, including free and fair elections, freedom of association, an independent and accountable judiciary, an independent media, public-sector transparency and accountability, the rule of law, countering malign influence, and anticorruption efforts;

to support the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders;

to continue to support the Georgian people and civil society organizations that reflect the aspirations of the Georgian people for democracy and a future with the people of Europe;

to continue supporting the capacity of the Government of Georgia to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity from further Russian aggression or encroachment;

to support domestic and international efforts, including polling, pre-election and election-day observation efforts, to support the execution of free and fair elections in Georgia in October 2024;

to continue supporting the right of the Georgian people to freely engage in peaceful protest, determine their future, and make independent and sovereign choices on foreign and security policy, including regarding Georgia’s relationship with other countries and international organizations, without interference, intimidation, or coercion by other countries or those acting on their behalf.

🟥 And to underscore the unwavering bipartisan support from Congress in supporting the democratic aspirations of the Georgian people.

Funding

From the amounts appropriated to the Assistance for Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia account under the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2024, or under the comparable appropriations Act for fiscal year 2025,

🟥 not less than $50,000,000 shall be made available to strengthen democracy and civil society in Georgia.

Including:

for transparency,

independent media,

rule of law,

anti-corruption efforts,

countering malign influence,

good governance initiatives;

to support the Georgian people’s efforts to advance their aspirations for membership in the European Union and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Increased support for civil society and media

In response to the passage of the foreign agents law, the Secretary and the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development shall undertake a review of efforts to determine:

🟥 (1) how best to continue providing support to civil society and independent media organizations in Georgia;

(2) whether additional funds should be allocated to the National Endowment for Democracy for initiatives in Georgia.

Report on disinformation and corruption in Georgia

Not later than 120 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary, in coordination with such agencies as the Secretary considers relevant, shall submit to the appropriate congressional committees a report that includes:

🟥 an assessment of efforts within and outside of Georgia to spread disinformation within Georgia to mischaracterize or undermine the bilateral relationships between the United States and Georgia and the European Union and Georgia;

● a list of sources that have played an active role in advancing disinformation campaigns to erode public support for the United States, the European Union, and NATO within Georgia;

● efforts undertaken by the Government of Georgia to sanction actors involved in the spread of disinformation that limits its Euro- Atlantic aspirations;

● an assessment of the extent to which corrupt actors are undermining the ability of political parties and democratic institutions in Georgia to uphold and adhere to the principles of transparency and good governance;

● a list of policy options to assist the Government of Georgia in helping protect democracy and the rule of law by punishing bad actors;

● a list of actors responsible for (A) the suppression of a free and independent media in Georgia; or harassment and intimidation of civil society in Georgia;

🟥 an assessment of the Russian Federation’s influence and information operations in Georgia;

🟥 an assessment of the People’s Republic of China’s influence and information operations in Georgia;

● connections between the influence and operations described and the broader agenda of the Russian Federation and People’s Republic of China in the region. (b) FORM.

Report on political prisoners in Georgia

Not later than 120 days after the 25 date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary, in coordination with relevant Federal agencies, as determined by the Secretary, shall submit a report to the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Senate and the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representativesa that includes:

🟥 a list of prisoners within the Georgian prison system that the Department of State considers to be imprisoned for political reasons or otherwise wrongfully detained, especially those who have been detained since March 2024;

● a description of efforts to work with Georgian authorities to advocate for the release of such prisoners.

Sanctions for Georgian officials and lawmakers