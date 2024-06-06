The State Department announced sanctions against Georgian MPs, law enforcement, and ruling party members

State Department sanctioned Georgian authorities

MPs, law enforcement officials, members of the ruling “Georgian Dream” party, and their family members are included in the list of those against whom the U.S. State Department announced the first package of sanctions on June 6.

At this stage, the sanctions include a ban on entry to the U.S. and the revocation of existing visas. The list comprises 20 to 30 individuals, with specific names not disclosed.

Statement by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller

“Secretary Blinken recently announced a comprehensive review of all bilateral cooperation between the United States and Georgia. As part of that review, the State Department implemented a new visa restriction policy to address these actions under section 202 A3, c of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Today, under this policy, we are taking steps to impose visa restrictions on dozens of Georgian individuals. This includes individuals responsible for or complicit in, and immediate family members of, those responsible for, or complicit in undermining democracy in Georgia, such as by undermining freedoms of peaceful assembly and association. Violently attacking peaceful protesters, intimidating civil society representatives, and deliberately spreading disinformation at the direction of the Georgian government.

This first tranche of visa restrictions comprises members of the Georgian Dream Party, members of parliament, law enforcement and private citizens.

It remains our hope that Georgia’s leaders will reconsider their actions and take steps to move forward with their nation’s long stated democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. But if they do not, the United States is prepared to take additional actions of that fact.

Question: Can you specify exactly how many people are on this list?

Matthew Miller: Approximately 20-30 people. We are not naming specific individuals. As I mentioned, this is only the first stage.

Question: Were these individuals notified?

Matthew Miller: Typically, we do not notify anyone. However, they will find out they are on the list if they attempt to enter the United States. Those with valid visas will be informed about this.

Question: 84 members of parliament voted for the “foreign agents” law. How did you select the 20-30 individuals?

Matthew Miller: I can’t give you specific names. As I said, this is a reminder to everyone that visa records are confidential under law. So I’m not able to to say with any degree of specificity.

But as I said in a statement, we’ve looked at the people who have taken actions to spread disinformation, who have taken actions to undermine democracy, to violently attack peaceful protesters and intimidate civil society represents.

And as I said, this is just the first step in our series of actions.

And I should note that the actions that we are prepared to take are not just necessarily related to these new sanctions that we are posing. We also said that we are undertaking a full review of our relationship with the government of Georgia.

I can tell you that we are prepared to impose additional sanctions, and we will take all other steps, as appropriate at that time.

As I said in my opening statement, there is still time for the Georgian government to reverse the trajectory that it’s on. That isn’t just about this law that they passed.

It replies to the way they have been cracking down on dissent, it applies to the statements that their leaders have made for ejecting the path that Georgia has been on for so long.

So there’s still time to turn it around. And our policy will dependent on be dependent on the policy that Georgia undertakes is.”